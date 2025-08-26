On our 168th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to Andrew Gould, who is representing Great Britain at the 2025 European Dressage Championships, which kick off in Crozet, France on 27 August. Andrew is making his senior championship debut at these championships and he speaks about his selection phone call, his aims for the week and his Europeans ride, Indigro. We hope you enjoy listening.
“I’ve ridden a lot of exceptional horses, but there would be the occasional something about them where you’d think ‘I don’t quite like that’ – only little silly things, but I couldn’t find anything with him. That’s quite rare and I don’t think I’ve ever felt that before” – Andrew Gould on his 2025 European Dressage Championships ride, Indigro
Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 168
