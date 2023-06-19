Five-time Olympic eventer injured in cross-country fall





German Olympic eventer – and World Championship dressage rider – Ingrid Klimke is recovering from a broken collarbone sustained in a fall at Luhmühlen Horse Trials.

The 55-year-old multiple medallist was competing in the CCI4*-S on her 11-year-old mare Equistros Siena Just Do It when they had a fall in the cross-country. The pair had been lying in third after the dressage on a score of 28.3.

Ingrid bought Westphalian “Siena” as a five-year-old direct from her breeder Anke Just, and has brought her up the levels. They made their four-star debut together at Luhmühlen in 2020, where they were fifth. Most recently the pair were 12th in the Barboroko CCI4*-S in Poland.

Ingrid said Siena had been “so great” during the cross-country on Saturday (17 June), but at 14c, the angled brush fences in the main arena, they went a “bit off the ideal line” jumping in.

“Siena lost her balance, and I didn’t have a chance to sit it out,” she said, adding that she had been diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

“Such a pity, I would have loved to have ridden this great cross-country course to the end. The doctors are confident that I will soon be back in the saddle.”

Alongside eventing, Ingrid has been paving a successful dressage career. She made her championship debut at the 2022 World Dressage Championships in Herning, where she was part of the bronze medal-winning team. The pair won three World Cup legs last year, and ultimately finished fourth at the Final in April.

Ingrid Klimke and Franzikus were recently named as part of the German dressage team, alongside Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Isabell Werth, and Frederik Wandres, to compete at CHIO Aachen 23 June to 2 July.

