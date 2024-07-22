Five-time Olympian Ingrid Klimke ruled out of Paris Games





Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus FRH have withdrawn from their reserve spot on the German dressage team at the Paris Olympics as the stallion has sustained an injury.

Ingrid, who is a five-time Olympian in eventing and was part of the bronze medal-winning team with Franziskus at the World Dressage Championships in 2022, said “I’m incredibly sad, and can’t believe it myself.”

The combination competed at CHIO Aachen this month, where they were second in the grand prix, fourth in the special and third in the freestyle.

Ingrid said 16-year-old “Franz” had a “well-deserved break” following Aachen and when she rode him on Thursday (18 July) she “didn’t have a good feeling”.

“We examined him and discovered an injury that required immediate treatment. Unfortunately, this means we are cancelled for Paris,” she said.

“The Holkenbrink family, my entire team, and I are very sad because we would have loved to experience our first Olympic Games in dressage as a live reserve.

“I wish the entire German team much success and unforgettable days. The Olympic Games are something very special and the biggest dream for us athletes.”

Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus made their championship debut together at the World Championships in 2022. Last summer Franziskus underwent surgery for a hairline fracture sustained while walking back to his stable following training, and he returned to competition at the Aachen CDI3* March with Paris the aim. They were named the alternate combination for the German team, which features Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera BB, Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD, and Isabell Werth with Wendy De Fontaine. Isabell’s reserve horse is DSP Quantaz.

It is understood that Sönke Rothenberger and Fendi will replace Ingrid and Franziskus as the alternate combination, with Katharina Hemmer and Denoix also travelling to the Olympic training camp.

Other Paris Olympics team changes

The Belgian federation has announced that its eventing team alternate combination, Cyril Gavrilovic and Elmundo De Gasco, have been withdrawn for “veterinary reasons”. Maarten Boon and Gravin Van Cantos replace them and the “necessary adjustments will be made so that Maarten can travel to Paris in time”.

Battlecry, the ride of Canadian showjumping team alternate Tiffany Foster, has been replaced by Tiffany’s reserve horse Figor.

