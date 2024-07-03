Paris Olympic dressage teams: find out who will ride at the Games

Keep track of who will be riding in the dressage at this summer’s Olympics (30 July – 4 August) on this page – we will update the list as Paris Olympic dressage teams and individuals are announced.
In total, there will be 60 starters in the dressage at the Paris Olympics. 15 teams of three will compete and there are also 15 individual spots for nations which have not qualified a team. Each team will also be taking a travelling reserve who will be able to swap in under certain circumstances.
Paris Olympic dressage teams
Australian team
- Simone Pearce with Destano
- Jayden Brown with Quincy B
- William Matthew with Mysterious Star
- Reserve: Mary Hanna with Ivanhoe
Austrian team
- Florian Bacher with Fidertraum OLD
- Victoria Max-Theurer with Abegglen
- Christian Schumach with Te Quiero SF
- Reserve: Stefan Lehfellner with Roberto Carlos MT
Brazilian individual
- João Victor Marcari Oliva with Feel Good VO or Escorial
(The Brits have named four combinations, with a decision on which three combinations are on the team and which is the reserve to be announced later)
- Carl Hester with Fame
- Charlotte Dujardin with Imhotep
- Lottie Fry with Glamourdale
- Becky Moody with Jagerbomb
Dutch team
- Dinja van Liere with Hermes
- Emmelie Scholtens with Indian Rock
- Hans Peter Minderhoud with Toto Jr
- Reserve: Edward Gal with Total US
Dominican individual
- Yvonne Losos de Muñiz with Aquamarijn
Ecuadorian individual
- Julio Mendoza Loor with Jewel’s Goldstrike
Indian individual
-
Anush Agarwalla and Sir Caramello
Irish individual
Korean individual
(Korea was reallocated the individual spot that had initially been assigned to Palestine, who lost the spot as none of their riders were able to fulfil the minimum eligibility requirements)
- Young Shik Hwang with Delmonte 7
Luxembourgian individual
- Nicolas Wagner Ehlinger with Quarterback Junior
Moldovan individual
- Alisa Glinka with Aachen or Abercrombie
Moroccan individual
- Yessin Rahmouni with All At Once
New Zealand individual
- Melissa Galloway with Windermere J’Obei W
Norwegian individual
- Isabel Freese with Total Hope
Polish team
- Sandra Sysojeva with Maxima Bella
- Katarzyna Milczarek with Guapo
- Zaneta Skowronska Kozubik with Love Me
- Reserve: Aleksandra Szulc with Breakdance
Portuguese team
(Portugal has named a second reserve who has also been following the preparation plan for the Olympic Games as a precaution)
- João Moreira with Furst Kennedy Old
- Maria Caetano with Hit Plus
- Rita Ralão with Irão
- First reserve: António do Vale with Fine Fellow
- Second reserve: Jeannette Jenny with Damasco
Spanish team
- Borja Carrascosa with Frizzantino
- Juan Antonio Jiménez Cobo with Euclides MOR
- José Daniel Martín Dockx with Malagueño Lxxxiii
- Reserve: Claudio Castilla Ruiz with Hi-Rico Do Sobral
Singaporean individual
- Caroline Chew with Blue Hors Zatchmo or Tribiani
Swiss individual
- Andrina Suter with Fibonacci
- Adrienne Lyle with Helix
- Marcus Orlob with Jane
- Steffen Peters with Suppenkasper
- Reserve: Endel Ots with Bohemian
Venezuelan individual
- Patricia Ferrando with Honnaisseur SJ
