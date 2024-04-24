



The World Cup Finals is an elite stratosphere, for the best riders of the world, the most valuable horses. But now and again, a story emerges to warm the cockles and allow all of us to dream.

Lithuanian rider Justina Vanagaitė brought her horse to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for this year’s FEI Dressage World Cup Final (16–20 April). If enthusiasm could win a class, Justina would be in a league of her own. The 34-year-old had already made history in Doha earlier this year as the first CDI5* dressage rider to compete without spurs. In Riyadh, she and her 11-year-old gelding Nadab looked to be loving every minute, performing their freestyle to dramatic orchestral music that suited this chunky horse, and finishing with a one-handed passage down the centre line.

Beaming broadly, she then blew two-handed kisses to the crowd and whipped up their cheering. An unscheduled flying change after the extended canter pegged their marks back a touch, ending on 75.1% and eighth place.

Justina describes herself as “the girl from nowhere”.

“I don’t have big names behind me,” she said after completing. “I don’t have a lot of money behind me. I’m doing everything by myself – I’m the groom, the rider, the driver, and sometimes the coach for myself!

“I can’t believe I have a ticket to the Olympics!”

“I would love to say to people, ‘don’t stop believing in nice things!’ If you put a lot of work and heart into it you will succeed. Nabab is produced by me and we started at really low levels and now we already have a ticket to the Olympics, which is nonsense. I still can’t believe it. I feel like I’m dreaming it. So don’t stop believing. Do what you love, and love what you do, and you will definitely succeed.”

Despite her top-10 finish, flamboyant celebrations and beaming smile, Justina felt her freestyle was below par.

“Today was not my best performance,” she said. “I had a few mistakes. The atmosphere is so intense, and I adore my freestyle. I am so happy to show myself off, even if not maybe in the best placing. I feel so emotional to ride my freestyle in a World Cup Final.

“Nabab was amazing as always. He always tries to give his best and did 100% today. I will give him a lot of carrots!”

Patrik Kittel won the World Cup Finals on Touchdown with his James Bond floorplan, scoring 81.66%, ahead of Nanna Skodborg Merrald (Blue Horse Don Olymbrio) in second.

