



Dressage riders will be allowed to ditch spurs completely in international competition from 1 January 2024, when new FEI rules come into effect.

Riders who opt to compete spurless have previously been required to wear “dummy spurs” in competition. These give the look of wearing a spur, but have no shank.

The International Dressage Officials Club (IDOC) put forward the proposal in the summer, describing it as “archaic” that a rider opting to ride without spurs would have to buy “dummy” ones to compete. The suggestion was backed by the FEI and the new rule will come into effect for 2024.

Spurs, or dummy spurs, are already optional at all levels of national competition in Britain.

Meanwhile, contentious FEI rule changes on social media use, and powers that would demand people hand over evidence in investigations, will come into force in 2024.

Rule changes for 2024 were passed at the FEI general assembly last month, where amendments are voted on by national federations.

One controversial new rule will allow the FEI to demand “any information, record, article or thing” in a person’s possession or control that the federation “reasonably believes may evidence or lead to the discovery of evidence of a non-doping violation” (news, 2 November).

It was branded a “violation of human rights” by the Belgian federation and an “infringement of human rights” by the German federation during the feedback process. The FEI had denied it would be against human rights.

It was approved with 70 national federations in favour, 14 against, and two abstentions.

The FEI’s social media policy, which has also raised eyebrows, was approved with 68 federations in favour, 15 against, and three abstentions.

Other headline changes for 2024 include increasing the minimum age of horses at CCI5* and senior eventing championships to nine, relaxation of red tape to put on replacement international classes, and the introduction of the “charter for the horse”. This last point covers respect for horses and their wellbeing.

A contentious dressage rule over the minimum score combinations needed to achieve in order to progress to the grand prix special or freestyle at CDI4* and CDI5* shows has been reversed for 2024, dropping from 65% back to 60%.

Rules on noseband tightness were approved, but will not come into force until 1 January 2025.

There is also a shake-up of return-to-play rules for event horses who have been out of international competition for over a year. This breaks with protocol of minimum eligibility requirements, by focusing solely on cross-country completions.

Before the voting at the general assembly, FEI president Ingmar De Vos said: “I understand not everyone agrees with every proposed rule change, and this is a reflection of our very diverse community.

“But as always, we have all the cards on the table, the rationale for all decisions is clearly outlined, and we have the best interest of the sport, and our number one stakeholder, the horse, at heart.”

