Vigilance urged after horses die in French equine herpes outbreak





There have been equine deaths recorded after an outbreak of equine herpes virus (EHV-1) in France, the FEI has confirmed.

H&H reported this week that British Equestrian had urged owners of horses who had been in or travelled through France to be vigilant as an outbreak of the neurological form of the virus had been reported.

Today (22 November) the FEI veterinary department announced an “important update on the situation”.

“The outbreak is linked to a national event that took place in Le Mans on 1–3 November 2024 and as of 20 November, has resulted in fatalities, and cases in three different French departments,” an FEI spokesperson said.

There was an FEI event at the same venue a week later (8-11 November).

“The FEI horses were housed in different stables to the horses competing in the national event and there were no direct contacts between the national and FEI horses at Le Mans,” the spokesperson said.

“EHV-1 is an airborne disease that can be transmitted up to five metres via coughing, but also through direct contact, via people and shared equipment. It can cause respiratory and neurological signs, abortion in pregnant mares and death of young foals.

“However, as this disease is easily transmitted, contact between horses must be kept to the absolute minimum and we therefore strongly recommend that you should not participate in any training events, breeding activities etc with your horses.”

H&H has asked the FEI to clarify which horses are being referred to in the above statement and is awaiting a reply.

The spokesperson added: “In response to the outbreak, we request that our community remains vigilant and monitors the health of their horses carefully, for clinical signs of infectious disease. Further information relating to EHV-1 can be found on the EHV-1 hub.”

The FEI has brought in a raft of extra biosecurity measures since a serious EHV outbreak in 2021 brought horse sport to a halt in mainland Europe.

