‘Extra vigilance’ advised as neurological equine herpes reported in France





Anyone who has travelled horses from or intends to travel them to or through France is advised to be “extra vigilant” owing to a reported outbreak of equine herpes virus (EHV-1).

British Equestrian (BEF) and its member bodies have shared a statement today (19 November) to say they are monitoring the reported outbreak of the neurological form of the virus.

“While this is an evolving situation and we await official confirmation, all members of the equestrian community who have recently been to, are currently in or intending to travel to/through France should be extra vigilant at this time,” a BEF spokesperson said.

“Please seek veterinary advice before travel and isolate any returning horses as per the quarantine protocols.”

BEF member bodies will be in touch directly with any riders they think may be affected but overall advice applies.

Horses returning to the UK from, or having travelled through, France should undertake quarantine protocols under two options:

Slow track (28 days’ quarantine with clinical monitoring and testing if EHV signs are suspected)

Fast track using paired swab and blood testing at least 10 days apart with clinical monitoring

There should be extra awareness of all horses returning from France or having travelled through the country.

EHV-1 is an airborne disease that can be transmitted up to five metres via coughing, but also through direct contact, via people and shared equipment. It can cause respiratory and neurological signs, abortion in pregnant mares and death of young foals.

In spring 2021 a major EHV-1 outbreak brought all equestrian sport across Europe to a halt with the deaths of 18 horses and confirmed cases in 10 countries.

For more information, visit the BEF website or the FEI database. The BEF has a biosecurity page to help mitigate risk.

“We will continue to follow developments in France via our Equine Infectious Disease Advisory Group and work with member bodies to update any advice accordingly,” the BEF said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now