EHV prompts temporary British competition ban for horses returning from affected shows





All horses returning from shows in Lier, Belgium, and Oliva Nova, Spain will be temporarily banned from competing in this country as a result of confirmed cases of equine herpes virus (EHV-1) in Europe.

H&H reported yesterday that four horses at the Mediterranean Equestrian Tour and one at Lier had tested positive for the virus.

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) and British Showjumping (BS) have now announced measures to protect horses in this country.

“All horses returning to the UK from these shows from 00.01hrs on Saturday, 18 February will be required to isolate and will not be allowed to attend any national competitions until a period of isolation of 21 days is completed or they have undertaken laboratory tests which confirm negative results,” a BEVA statement said.

“Testing with negative results based on samples collected at least 10 days apart in accordance with [these] details will be accepted as evidence of clearance with restrictions on competition attendance then lifted by the FEI. This date of commencement of enhanced risk aversion may change as more information becomes available from the FEI.”

BEVA added that it would be “prudent, although it is not mandatory”, for yards to isolate and test horses who returned from either venue before 18 February. Detailed quarantine procedures are available on the BEVA website.

A BS spokesman said: “We would like to remind all members about the need to have biosecurity measures in place when introducing new horses to yards and the importance of monitoring horse’s temperatures and health especially if you are stabling away from home amongst other horses.”

Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons said it can help with diagnostic testing of horses.

Information about biosecurity is available on the British Equestrian website.

