



While trying to produce consistent results is naturally a big part of being an international rider, much goes on behind the scenes from a business perspective. Showjumper Matt Sampson and his fiancée Kara Chad, a successful Canadian rider who represented her country at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, run Maple Park Farms together.

“There’s quite a lot going on, but I love having the business. We have three people training with us, we have our competition horses, we’re breeding and we’re also selling,” explains Matt.

“We’re not a dealing stable by any means, but I like to produce a horse and find the right person for them. I get a real buzz out of seeing them go on to do good things together.”

And following in the footsteps of other power equestrian couples, Matt and Kara are proving to be a good team.

“We’re both striving to do the same thing, so I think it can only help to have two minds rather than one,” says Matt.

“We’re very lucky that it works, and we work well together with the horses. There’s times where I’ll have a horse and I’ll say it’s the perfect fit for Kara, and other times Kara will have a horse that’s a better fit for me, we’re not afraid to say that.”

“Good hacking and fields are our priority”

The life of a showjumper often means much time on the road, and Matt and Kara are no different, splitting time between Spain, Calgary and England.

“We’ve been based all over, but it’s worked and where we’ve been has always had good hacking and good fields – and that’s always a priority, more so than anything else,” says Matt.

“We strongly believe in keeping the horses in a place where they’re happy, and I think that shows in the ring. If they’re not happy, you can’t expect them to perform. I always say when they go in the ring they’ve got to feel like they’re the King and can conquer anything.”

The pair are now looking for a permanent base, although where home might become is still up in the air.

“It’s a hard decision and it’s about finding the right place for the business where it works, so we can do everything we still want to do,” says Matt.

Matt is a busy man, but running the business is a side that has come naturally to him.

“I’ve always had to do it to pay for my showjumping, and I’ve always bought and sold my own horses to try to then get better horses,” he explains.

“The end goal was to jump at five-star shows, so I’m used to doing the business side of things to help pay for that – it’s in my blood.”

How showjumper Matt Sampson broke through the ranks

Gaining entry to those coveted five-star shows is no mean feat and often discussed in the showjumping world, with limited entries available and a strict invitation system in place – not to mention costly entry fees.

While Matt is gaining entry to more five-star shows, admittedly it hasn’t been easy – but a trip to Spruce Meadows in 2021 became the turning point.

“It’s very difficult, especially when you’re sort of up and coming. I struggled for a couple of years; I’d have a horse going really well but then I couldn’t get into the top-level show to prove that the horse was what I thought he was, a five-star horse, so it was difficult in that sense,” he says.

“That’s why four years ago I decided to go to Spruce Meadows for the summer. I had a couple of good horses and I just felt that they were wasted at the shows that I could get into. It cost a lot of money to go to Calgary, but I could do the classes, so I went there a bit all in – I spent all my money to go, and then once I was there I had to win the money back to go home.

“But I got some ranking points, and it went really well and it opened a few doors when I got back. Luckily, it paid off in a really good way – it was a great thing, but it was risky!”

Matt went on to build up quite the affinity with the great Canadian venue. After success in 2021, he returned the following summer and racked up a phenomenal 17 wins, taking home $430,000 in prize-money, as well as being named Spruce Meadows’ Xeros rider of the year.

“I love it there, it’s a wonderful place. I grew up watching it on TV all the time and I just wanted to compete there,” says Matt.

“The first time I ever went there was when I went to visit Kara the first year we met, and seeing it in real life just made me determined to go there with horses. And the following year I did.

“It suits my style of riding, with the big arenas. I grew up hunting and doing a lot of cross-country, and I like that open space.”

“London is one of the best shows in the world”

Another show at which Matt is known to shine is London International. Every year he’s welcomed home with open arms by the crowd.

In 2022 he landed the grand prix with superstar Ebolensky, in 2023 he was named the show’s leading rider, and in 2024 he enjoyed another five-star win with Daniel – plus he made young rider Lilly McBride’s dreams come true when they stormed to victory in the mini major.

“London is 100% one of the best shows in the world,” says Matt.

“The crowd is incredible, and my horses seem to really like it there. I think everything about it is just wonderful, it’s so close to Christmas, and my family comes to watch, it’s great, I just love it.”

It’s no wonder the crowds get behind Matt – he’s personable, isn’t afraid to show a fun side, and he has a lot of time for young riders.

“I remember being that young rider going to Olympia with my Mum and Dad to watch. You can have that feeling that it’s impossible to ride there, but I remember my mum saying ‘Right, we’ve got to keep training!’ And we did,” he says.

“Stay motivated for the horses, not the results”

What is Matt’s advice for those wanting to follow in his footsteps?

“To young riders I would just say ‘work hard’. When I was young I always tried to take any opportunity, if somebody asked me to ride a horse, I didn’t even ask what he was, I was just like ‘Yep, when? I’ll do it now’. That was how I’ve always been, and I think that’s why I’ve ridden quite a lot of catch-ride horses.

“We didn’t have the means to be able to buy top horses so I worked for training when I was 16 to 18, and I was always thinking about getting better. I tried to keep that mindset that even when it’s not going great just to keep trying, and make the most of what horses you have at the time. Don’t over face a horse because you personally want to do a bigger class.

“It can be super difficult to get owners when you’re starting out, but as long as you stay motivated for the horses, rather than the results, things will pan out.”

You may also enjoy reading…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now