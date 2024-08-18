



Canadian showjumper Kara Chad and her partner, British rider Matt Sampson, are one of the sport’s favourite power couples, both equally talented and competitive, and their impressive results speak for themselves.

But while Matt has long been a familiar name to British showjumping fans, you may not be as familiar with 28-year-old Kara, currently ranked 151st in the world. She has represented her native Canada at Nations Cups, the 2018 World Equestrian Games and she was reserve rider for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Kara grew up in Calgary, Canada, close to the world-famous Spruce Meadows venue, where she and Matt have amassed many successful results.

“The CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ Tournament is exceptional. As a Canadian and a Calgarian, I am very proud of the show and what the organisers have put on, and the community that has been created over the years,” says Kara of the tournament, which runs from 4-8 September this year.

“This incredible event has hosted the very best international showjumping horses and riders. The calibre of the competition is very special for me, my family, and many Calgarians. Spruce Meadows is making great strides in modernising its facilities, from the course designs to the materials they use; they keep up with the showjumping trends. The International Ring is a big grass arena and requires riders to gallop and make sure their horses are responsive and confident.

“The jump-offs during the competitions are some of the best in the world,” she adds. “Riders can really get their horses going forward and galloping around the course. When competing at this level, your horse must trust you, be brave, and feel comfortable performing in such a fantastic atmosphere.

“I believe preparation comes from experience in the ring. Spruce Meadows hosts a summer circuit, and those who compete there over the summer tend to do well at the Masters Tournament because their horses are familiar with the arena and the fences. If riders can participate in those events, it serves as excellent preparation. Competing at other Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping Majors such as the CHIO Aachen, or at other big grass venues, provides great preparation for competing at Spruce Meadows.”

Talking about the legendary track set annually for the CPKC International grand prix presented by Rolex – reputed to be one of the most difficult in the world – Kara says, “Even though the grand prix isn’t until the afternoon, the course is usually set up in the morning. It’s quite interesting to watch riders walk it four or five times, analysing the best plan for themselves and their horse – it is something you don’t see often.

“Walking the course creates a really cool atmosphere with all the riders trying to approach it together, uncertain of what’s to come. It is super exciting!” she says.

Kara Chad on her partnership with “gifted horseman” Matt Sampson

Kara worked with Olympic gold medallist Eric Lamaze for several years and credits him for being “a big influence on my career”, but reveals how boyfriend of five-and-a-half years, Matt Sampson, continues to inspire her as they now run their showjumping business together.

“Matt is incredibly talented and I continue to learn from him every day,” says Kara. “He is my biggest supporter and provides constant emotional support. I love that we are able to compete together and against each other, and then at the end of the day have a debrief and plan for future competitions. While many more people have inspired me, Eric, my family, and Matt are my top three influences.

“We [Matt and I] learn something from each other every day! He is a fierce competitor and incredibly talented, I could not wish for a better partner. He knows horses so well and is a gifted horseman. We bounce ideas off each other all the time, which is extremely beneficial.

“It’s wonderful to have a committed partner by your side, going through all the ups and downs with you and someone who understands everything without needing words to explain,” she reveals. “That said, it’s not always easy to have your partner compete against you! I might have an excellent weekend while Matt doesn’t, or vice versa, which can be tough.

“Despite this, we have an incredible relationship and I’m fortunate to have Matt as a partner in life and in this sport. At times it can be very emotional, and having him to talk to is invaluable.”

A whole team striving for success

Kara also credits their “incredible team” – from the hard-working staff to owners and co-owners.

“There are so many in the equestrian community that have helped get both Matt and to where we are today,” she says. “We would not be here without our team’s hard work, dedication, and love for the horses. It sounds cliché but when things go well, it is not just mine or Matt’s success, it is our whole team’s.”

Kara’s top horse is 11-year-old five-star calibre Igor GPH (Harley x Crawford 5), with whom she recently won the CSI2* grand prix of Valkenswaard.

“You never truly know if your horse is capable of winning a Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping Major title until you are in the moment, but Igor GPH definitely has huge potential and I think he would rise to the occasion,” says Kara. “My other horse, Quidamo F, is a bit older. I have had him since he was seven years old, we}ve been together for about seven years now.

“We’ve competed in the CPKC ‘International’ grand prix presented by Rolex at the CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ Tournament twice before, placing in one and unfortunately having a fault in the other. He is definitely capable of winning a Rolex Grand Slam Major but nowadays due to his age, we are selective about which competitions we enter him for. Spruce Meadows suits him perfectly, and he has had incredible results there, so I always plan to jump him at the venue.”

Kara Chad: “Women riders are getting stronger each year and are given more opportunities to advance”

Kara and Matt are also producing a raft of exciting younger horses for the future.

“Even when you feel you have the best plan; we are working with live animals, so anything can happen,” she says. “Regardless of all your hard work and dedication, it sometimes takes a bit of luck to win a Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping Major.

“Our sport is a lifetime sport and there is a reason for that – it takes a long time to put things together and develop horses so that they reach their best ability. There is so much involved in our sport, so I think that winning a Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping Major should be celebrated because it does not happen often during a rider’s career.

“Having been in this sport for so long, it’s easy to forget that it’s unusual for men and women to compete against each other,” says Kara. “I believe we give the men a real run for their money. Women riders are getting stronger each year and are given more opportunities to advance. I’m incredibly proud to be a female athlete in showjumping and I hope to inspire other female riders to do the same. In this sport, when working with horses, we are on an equal playing field which is great.”

So will Kara be bidding to win a Rolex Grand Slam Major of her own? She describes winning the Grand Slam, which only British showjumper Scott Brash has achieved, as “akin to winning an Olympic medal”.

“It doesn’t happen often, and when it does, riders should recognise what they have accomplished,” says Kara. “I hope to win not just one, but many. Fortunately, both Matt and I have time to reach this goal, as many riders in their sixties are still competing at the top level – so time is on our side!”

