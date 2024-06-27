US dressage team for Paris 2024 announced: who will be riding down the centre line?

United States Equestrian (USEF) has announced the US Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024. The selected riders for the US, which will be defending its silver medal won in Tokyo, are Adrienne Lyle, Marcus Orlob, and Steffen Peters, with Endel Ots as the alternate.
Adrienne is a stalwart of the US team and will be riding Helix. The 12-year-old gelding was bought for Adrienne by Heidi Humphries of Zen Elite Equestrian Center in January.
Marcus will be riding Jane – another new partnership formed this year when Marcus took over from the owner, Alice Tarjan. Together, they were the highest-scoring US partnership at CDI Kronberg, achieving personal bests in the grand prix (73.91%) and the special (75.34%).
Steffen will partner Suppenkasper, the horse he rode at the Tokyo Olympics – at which the American team won team silver.
Endel and Bohemian – who finished fourth individually at the Tokyo Olympics with his former rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour – will act as the travelling reserves.
US Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024
Adrienne Lyle with 12-year-old Helix
Owner: Zen Elite Equestrian Center
Breeder: AMT Toonen Arts
Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Zeester T
Groom: Marina Lemay
Marcus Orlob with 10-year-old Jane
Owner: Alice Tarjan
Breeder: HJ van Oort
Breeding: by Desperado, out of a mare by Zandra
Groom: Allison Nemeth
Steffen Peters with 16-year-old Suppenkasper
Owners: Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki
Breeder: F van der Poel, Haps
Breeding: by Spielberg, out of a mare by Upanoeska
Groom: Eddie Garcia
Travelling reserve:
Endel Ots with 14-year-old Bohemian
Owner: Zen Elite Equestrian Center
Breeder: Heinrich Langewellpott
Breeding: by Bordeaux, out of a mare by Sunshine
Groom: Caroline Hoerdum
“There has been a lot of anticipation around the selection of this team, and I am confident in and proud of each of the combinations we have representing the US at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” said chef d’equipe Christine Traurig.
“Everyone has been hard at work here in Europe for the past six weeks, working to solidify and build confidence in their partnerships and producing stronger scores for the US We want to be sure our horses are peaking at the right time over the next few weeks, and I know these athletes will give everything they have to make our country proud.”
