British Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024 revealed: who’s made the cut?

Oscar Williams Oscar Williams

    • The British Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024 has been announced, with Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Becky Moody all selected.

    This is breaking news and at this stage, it hasn’t been confirmed which three riders will be competing and who will be the reserve.

    Carl is set to ride in his seventh Games and will be riding the 14-year-old stallion Fame, the horse who partnered Carl to the highest score of his entire career to date – 85.46% in the freestyle at the 2023 European Dressage Championships.

    Charlotte will be riding Imhotep – her first ride since Valegro to break the 90% barrier in international competition – and will become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian should she claim a medal of any colour in Paris.

    Lottie will be riding at her second Olympics, this time on the reigning world champion, Glamourdale. While Becky Moody will be travelling to her first-ever Olympics with her crowd-favourite Jagerbomb.

    British Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024

    Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame
    Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl
    Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen
    Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium
    Groom: Lucy Scudamore

    Charlotte Dujardin with 11-year-old Imhotep
    Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham
    Breeder: T Huizing
    Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi
    Groom: Francesca Gorni

    Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale
    Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses
    Breeder: J Rodenburg
    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro
    Groom: Richard Hauwaerts

    Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb
    Owners: rider and Jo Cooper
    Breeder: rider
    Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz
    Groom: Kim Masson

    H&H dressage and sport horse editor
    Oscar graduated from York St John University with a master’s degree in Literature in 2021 and joined Horse & Hound in October 2023. Oscar worked for top dressage rider Emile Faurie for four years after finishing an equine management course at college. Under Emile’s tutelage, Oscar competed at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelled with Emile’s horses to CDIs at Aachen, Vidauban, Saumur and Achlieiten. Oscar continues to compete in dressage, alongside his day job.
