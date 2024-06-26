British Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024 revealed: who’s made the cut?





The British Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024 has been announced, with Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Becky Moody all selected.

This is breaking news and at this stage, it hasn’t been confirmed which three riders will be competing and who will be the reserve.

Carl is set to ride in his seventh Games and will be riding the 14-year-old stallion Fame, the horse who partnered Carl to the highest score of his entire career to date – 85.46% in the freestyle at the 2023 European Dressage Championships.

Charlotte will be riding Imhotep – her first ride since Valegro to break the 90% barrier in international competition – and will become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian should she claim a medal of any colour in Paris.

Lottie will be riding at her second Olympics, this time on the reigning world champion, Glamourdale. While Becky Moody will be travelling to her first-ever Olympics with her crowd-favourite Jagerbomb.

British Olympic dressage team for Paris 2024

Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame

Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl

Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen

Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium

Groom: Lucy Scudamore

Charlotte Dujardin with 11-year-old Imhotep

Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

Breeder: T Huizing

Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi

Groom: Francesca Gorni

Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale

Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

Breeder: J Rodenburg

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

Groom: Richard Hauwaerts

Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb

Owners: rider and Jo Cooper

Breeder: rider

Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz

Groom: Kim Masson

