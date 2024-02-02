‘We can’t get enough of this special horse’: plans unveiled to clone Olympic dressage medal winner





Zen Elite’s Bohemian, the former medal-winning partner of Cathrine Dufour-Laudrup, is to be cloned.

The 14-year-old Bordeaux 28 x Samarant gelding recently arrived in the United States, having been sold to Zen Elite Equestrian Center, for Florida-based US rider Endel Ots to campaign for the Paris Olympics.

“Bohemian isn’t wasting any time leaving his mark on the USA,” said a Zen Elite spokesman.

“Follow along with this journey, and stay tuned for an adorable Bohemian clone. We can’t get enough of this special horse and are excited for the future.”

Bohemian is best known for his partnership with Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour-Laudrup. The pair won individual bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, and the same year won team bronze, individual bronze, and an individual silver at the Europeans in Hagen. As a six-year-old, the Bohemian was eighth in the final at the World Breeding Championships in Ermelo, under Katrine Kraglund, before Cathrine took over the ride in 2017.

In January 2023 Bohemian was sold by Cathrine’s long-time supporters, the Zinglersen family, to Sportfede Galleria as South Korea’s Dong Seon Kim’s Paris hopeful. When months later Dong announced he was stepping away from the sport Sweden’s Patrik Kittel took on the ride. Bohemian was then put on the market, along with Rossetti and Vincent Maranello. The three had been due to be sold at auction, but were withdrawn following online backlash, and in December Zen Elite announced it had bought Bohemian.

Bohemian is not the only top horse Zen Elite has sourced lately; it has bought Lars Van De Hoenderheide, the upcoming grand prix ride of Lottie Fry, and Helix, a Swedish Nations Cup team horse, for Adrienne Lyle to campaign.

CLONING HORSES

A clone horse is a genetically identical replica of another horse, with no programmed changes to their DNA. The pair are genetic twins. Top horses who have been cloned to date include showjumpers Gem’s Twist and Cruising, and eventers Chilli Morning and Tamarillo. In 2012 the FEI changed its stance and allowed cloned horses in international competition.

