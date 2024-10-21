British Olympian partners Chilli Morning clone to young horse world title





Chilli Morning IV, a clone of the 2015 Badminton-winning stallion Chilli Morning, was crowned seven-year-old eventing world champion with Britain’s Gemma Stevens in the saddle at Mondial Du Lion yesterday (20 October).

Christopher and Lisa Stone’s seven-year-old finished on his dressage score of 26.2 to head a British one-two at the FEI WBFSH Eventing World Breeding Championship for Young Horses in Le Lion d’Angers, with Kitty King and Kantango second on 27.9.

“I am unbelievably proud to be crowned world champion,” said Gemma. “This has been our goal and aim with him since he started his programme. We have produced him right from the start, which makes it extra special.

“Le Lion is the most incredible show, it’s always been a dream to win here and I can’t actually believe it’s come true.”

She added: “The owners are so excited. The horse was unbelievable, he was so positive and his ears were pricked. It feels like he loves cross-country. We have high hopes for him. The feeling he gives me is incredible, and his ability to focus is just unbelievable even at such a young age.”

Chilli Morning IV was equal second after dressage with another Chilli Morning clone – Chilli Morning II, partnered by Germany’s Julia Krajewski. A smattering of time-penalties and a rolled pole resulted in Chilli Morning II finishing sixth, while Gemma and her ride climbed up the leaderboard by virtue of their flawless jumping rounds.

Kitty King now has a full set of young horse World Championship medals. Kantango, a British-bred son of Tangelo, rose from sixth after dressage to take silver on his first-phase score.

“He had a steep learning curve as a six-year-old, but he’s been a super consistent horse,” said Kitty. “He’s very sharp and has a quick-thinking brain and he felt superb all week. It was the best performance he’s given me and a great place to do it.”

New Zealand’s Samantha Lissington and Mr Cookie Time took bronze.

I’m Special De Muze daughter Killer Queen landed the six-year-old world champion title, with Dutch rider Merel Blom-Hulsman (25.1).

“She surprised me at the first water when she jumped quite big and gave me an easy cross-country round. We bought her as a three-year-old and when she was four, she became Dutch champion for her age,” said Merel.

Britain’s Max Warburton and KWPN gelding Norway Van De Haar (by High Shutterfluy) took the runner-up spot.

“This horse is lovely. I rode with him for the first time as a five-year-old and from the minute I sat on him I knew he was one for Le Lion”, said Max.

I’m Special De Muze also sired the six-year-old bronze medallist, Clawfinger, who bagged a podium finish with Sweden’s Anna Freskgard.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Pau, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now