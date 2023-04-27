Chilli Morning clones claim two wins and a second at their early events





The three clones of William Fox-Pitt’s Olympic ride Chilli Morning showed they were chips off the block last weekend with two wins and a second place between them.

Chris Stone’s six-year-olds Chilli Morning II, Chilli Morning III and Chilli Morning IV (or Deuce, Trey and Quattro respectively) had successful weekends, with their riders Julia Krajewski, Alex Hua Tian and Gemma Stevens.

Gemma and Quattro won a BE100 section at Horseheath, Julia and Deuce won a one-star at Strzegom and Alex and Trey came second in their BE100 section at Kelsall Hill – and would have won had they not knocked one pole showjumping.

Gemma, who started all three Chillis under saddle, told H&H Quattro is very like the original, whom she also rode.

“He does have some differences, a bit in his personality, and of course he’s the baby version,” she said. “I only rode Chilli Morning in his retirement when he was completely schooled so I can’t compare the baby version – but you can see so many similarities; in his way of going and even what bit he likes; it’s weird.”

Gemma said the six-year-old has been produced slowly; he had done some showjumping and cross-country schooling before his first event last September, in which he came fourth. This season, he finished 11th at Poplar Park in March, and won at Burnham Market on 14 April.

“He’s unreal,” Gemma said. “His gears across country – it’s like he’s read the book. He pricks his ears and knows he has to go from one fence to the next.

“It’s really amazing they’re all doing so well; their owner’s dream is to have all three of them at the young horse championships at Le Lion, which scares us! We already have lots of banter going on, as you can well imagine.”

