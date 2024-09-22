



Three horses were held at the Blenheim Horse Trials final CCI4*-L trot-up and four others withdrawn overnight ahead of Sunday’s (22 September) horse inspection.

Sixty horses were brought forwards to the trot-up, held in front of Blenheim Palace and all but one were accepted by the ground jury of Andrew Bennie, Les Smith and Nikki Herbert, supported by vet Alison Butler.

The first to be held was the second of Ireland’s Ian Cassells’ two rides, Shanbo Super Flex, who was 18th after yesterday’s cross-country. The 10-year-old mare was then withdrawn from the holding box.

Cutting Edge, the ride of New Zealand’s Vicky Browne-Cole was also sent to the holding box, but was accepted upon reinspection. They go into the showjumping in 37th.

Gemma Stevens’ ride Jalapeno III, who had an unfortunate run out at the last combination yesterday, was also sent to the holding box but was passed when reinspected. They currently hold 24th.

There were some notable overnight withdrawals, with three of the top 15 after the cross-country opting not to present their horses at the final Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up.

These included Zara Tindall, who was seventh after the cross-country with Classicals Euro Star, plus Kenzo Power B, the second of David Doel’s rides, who was in 11th and Italy’s Florencina R, the mount of Giovanni Ugolotti, who was holding 13th. In addition, Sammy Oliver’s Kellyspa Van T Asschaut was withdrawn from overnight 38th.

The final showjumping phase gets underway at 11.30am with a break in the middle of the day before the top 25 jump for the placings from 2.45pm.

