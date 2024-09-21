‘Cheeky chappy’ comes good on influential cross-country day in Blenheim’s CCI4*-L





New Zealand’s Tim Price and Happy Boy have cemented their place at the top of the Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country results with a clear round, clocking just 1.6 time-faults around a track where only one combination finished inside the optimum time.

Happy Boy, a 12-year-old owned by Susan Lamb and Therese Miller, hasn’t been seen competing internationally since retiring across country at Saumur in May and his 2023 season was plagued with bad luck.

“He’s had a bit of an unlucky last 12 months with bits and bobs like he tied up at one point and then suffered from travel sickness at Luhmühlen,” explained Tim after his dressage, which left him equal fourth.

Tim opted to take the long route at fence 15abcd, the James Hallam Insurance Brokers water complex, which prevented him from finishing inside the optimum time around the David Evans-designed track.

“I was deciding all the way up to fence 15 about going long. He hasn’t had the smoothest 18 months with things getting in the way of play, so step one was to get him back on track with a good round and step two was to make good decisions based on him being a bit of a cheeky chappy sometimes,” said Tim, who also holds eighth after the cross-country with his own, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattell and Lucy and Ben Sangster’s Chio 20.

“I found Happy Boy was galloping so well and got into three-day event mode, as opposed to ducking and diving at one-day events. The clock was looking good but he was also travelling so well, I was in two minds about taking the direct route, because he can sometimes wobble and it’s one of those jumps where as a rider, you didn’t have the opportunity for plan B – you have to jump the element in the water and then channel your horse through, so the decision I made I think was a good one because I was up on the clock and I thought he would run home too.”

Dressage leaders Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice have slipped to second after notching six time-faults and they now sit 1.8 penalties behind Tim and Happy Boy.

“I heard there was a lot of trouble with people having the MIM Clip at fence 19a [The Subaru Quest; a rail, ditch, arrowhead],” commented Germany’s Jérôme. “I was on my minute markers but then after coming out of the top water [fence 15], he needed a bit of time, so I let him breathe and he recovered and jumped well through fence 19.

“I then tried to be fast coming home but I wasn’t fast enough. The ground was a bit slippery for him, so I lost a bit of power, strength and balance through his body.”

Ireland’s Ian Cassells and Kellys Quality really impressed with a smooth round aboard this 11-year-old, who is owned by Patrick Murphy, and is contesting his first CCI4*-L.

“He’s a bit inexperienced and his natural shape is quite downhill,” said Ian. “He can be quite strong, so I have to be strict with myself to go forward galloping and then really get my body up but keep my reins long to allow him to use his neck and I have to really trust him that way.

“His owner is amazing – I’ve had this horse for five years, he was bought for under €10,000 out of Goresbridge sales and this is the first time that Patrick has had a horse at this level, so I’m really happy for him and for his trust in me.”

Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country results: riders capitalise on speedy rounds

Debbie and Neill Nuttall’s 11-year-old Ardeo Premier built on several top-20 finishes at four- and five-star level with Alex Bragg to clock the equal second fastest round of the day for 0.8 time-faults. This was enough to propel them from 25th after the dressage to fourth.

“It rode exactly as I walked it apart from I saw a horrendous stride in the main arena to the box brush, where I floated a bit to it and he was very good to me to go through there clear,” admitted Alex. “He’s not the fastest horse in the world, but if you can stay on your minute markers, you’re always in with a chance. He’s super smooth and speedy through the combinations and I’m so pleased with how he’s grown up.

“Although he did Luhmühlen five-star, the reason for coming here was to see if he would be suited to a domestic five-star and I think now he could have a Badminton in him.”

Aaron Millar and Count Onyx were the sixth combination on course and this 10-year-old CCI4*-L first-timer, owned by Alexandra Van Tuyll added just 2.8 time-faults to their 29.4 dressage to now sit in fifth.

Daisy Berkeley and her own, Camilla Case, Martha Ivory and Caroline Dick’s 11-year-old gelding Diese Du Figuier were another combination to catch the eye, adding 4.8 time-faults to a 27.9 dressage to sit just behind Aaron in sixth.

Zara Tindall appears to have a strong five-star prospect in her stable in the form of her own and Judith Luff’s Classicals Euro Star. This 10-year-old grey gelding finished incredibly strongly, just adding 3.2 time-faults to their 30.4 dressage to go into tomorrow’s final showjumping phase in seventh.

“He’s had a bit of an up and down year with having issues jumping a ditch rail, corners and skinnies, which all happened at intermediate level,” explained Zara. “But I’ve realised he likes these bigger tracks. He’s got all the potential and he’s so quick and has a lot of jump and gallop, which is so exciting.”

Gemma Stevens, who was second after the dressage with Jalapeno III had a very unfortunate run out at the final combination on course when the mare didn’t seem to lock onto the final narrow element after a big table on a turning line. Heartbreakingly this is where Gemma and this mare fell when in contention last year. They did however complete this time, notching just 5.2 time-faults to leave them in 28th after the Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country results.

New Zealand‘s Jesse Campbell and Diachello, who were third after the first phase, jumped clear up until having a sticky jump into the second water at fence 15, which then made their distance and line to the angled brushes in the middle of the water impossible to achieve, meaning they ran out. Jesse opted to retire after this.

The only rider to finish clear inside the 10min 12sec optimum time was Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy aboard Christopher and Sarita Perkins’ MGH Mr Messack, who stopped the clock with nine seconds to spare. They go into tomorrow’s showjumping in 15th.

From the 75 cross-country starters in this class, 46 jumped clear and 64 completed.

The final horse inspection for the CCI4*-L gets underway at 8am with the showjumping to follow.

