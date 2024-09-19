Horses plagued with misfortune rocket to the top of the Blenheim CCI4*-L leaderboard





Two riders share the top spot in the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L dressage results at the end of the opening day (19 September). New Zealand’s Tim Price, who is riding Happy Boy, and 22-year-old British rider Tom Woodward and his mount Low Moor Lucky, both scored 25.4 with fault-free tests.

Happy Boy, a 12-year-old owned by Susan Lamb and Therese Miller, hasn’t been seen competing internationally since retiring across country at Saumur in May and his 2023 season was plagued with bad luck.

“He’s had a bit of an unlucky last 12 months with bits and bobs like he tied up at one point and then suffered from travel sickness at Luhmühlen – things have got in the way of me actually starting competitions – but we’ve got that all under control now and we know a lot more about him,” explained Tim. “He’s ready to go five-star, but we’ll just get this done and we’ll get back on track for a five-star next spring.”

Tim described Happy Boy as “an unassuming little character”.

“But time and time again he’s really tried hard when it counts – I just really like this horse. He’s like putty but although he’s quite short and compact. He always wants to lengthen his body a bit and it’s up to me to have him round and be able to ride him forward in a soft way.”

Tom Woodward was emotional upon completing his test with his own 17-year-old Low Moor Lucky, who is another horse to have overcome setbacks to return to competition.

“He’s had quite a bit of time off this year with niggles and I know what a great horse he is and it’s been frustrating to not be able to have him out competing – I’ve been longing to get him back out,” said Tom, who events full-time from his base in Hartpury, Gloucestershire. “I’m not one to get emotional, but I do feel emotional today because I just love this horse. He was my first horse off ponies and I did my first ever two-star on him, he gave me my first international win, and he’s just been the dream.”

Tom explained that Lucky felt “magic” in his test today, with the flying-changes being a highlight – the second change earnt two eights and a seven from the judges.

“We’ve worked towards this all year really and I couldn’t be more pleased with how he felt – he’s a delight to ride out every day,” said the young rider, who trains with Lisa White, Sarah Verney and Carol Broad, who is one of his owners, for his flatwork. “We campaigned him at four-star last year and I probably wasn’t quite established enough in my riding to get the marks out of him that he deserved.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple of other horses at four-star this year, which has enabled me to really develop my craft on the flat and now I’m able to put that into Lucky and it’s all come together.”

Tom’s aim for this weekend is to “enjoy having Lucky back”.

“He’s run in a couple of open intermediates recently and has felt in amazing form. The last time I did a four-star on him was here last year, so I’m just buzzing to get back out and jump around the cross-country because he loves it and I love it, so I can’t wait to get out there and give it a good crack.”

Twenty-three-year-old German rider Calvin Böckmann and The Phantom Of The Opera, who were alternates for their national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, currently sit third on 25.8.

“I’m actually very, very pleased – I think I can say that dressage is not our strongest discipline, because sometimes he can become a bit fresh,” explained Calvin, who was second in the competitive CCIO4*-S in Aachen earlier this summer and most recently won the CCI4*-S Nations Cup at Arville. “We were here last year and he was quite fresh then, but this year we could just keep it together so much more and test by test, it’s getting better and better.”

Calvin picked out his half-passes and halts as particular highlights today with the 13-year-old he owns alongside Jason, Liam, Roger and Simone Böckmann.

“Usually he’s a bit on fire and doesn’t love to stop and halt!”

Blenheim Horse Trials dressage results: “A little unicorn”

Britain’s Fred Powell, 27, and Jackie and Jo Forrester’s 11-year-old gelding Grafiba, is fourth on 26 after producing a personal best at this level, while Piggy March and Jayne McGivern’s wonderful grey stallion Halo are fifth on 26.2.

“His changes were very good and on the whole, he’s pretty solid in this phase,” said Piggy. “Maybe there’s still one more half a gear to go with him, but he’s consistent – he feels really nice, he’s relaxed, he’s working well, he’s enjoying it and he didn’t make any mistakes. He’s lovely to work with and a little unicorn.”

Ireland’s Ian Cassells and Kellys Quality are sixth on 26.5, Daisy Berkeley and Diese Du Figuier are seventh on 27.9, while Japan’s Toshiyuki Tanaka and Jefferson JRA are eighth on 28. Rounding off the top 10 in the Blenheim Horse Trials dressage results, the USA’s Katherine Coleman is ninth on Monbeg Senna on 29.1 and Aaron Millar is 10th on 29.4 with Count Onyx.

There are 37 combinations to come on Friday, with the dressage for the CCI4*-L resuming at 10.20am.

