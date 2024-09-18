One held at first Blenheim trot-up ahead of a bumper week of eventing action





One horse was held at the 2024 Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L first trot-up this afternoon (18 September).

The second of Gubby Leech’s rides in the CCI4*-L, Direct Ballytarsna Ducarel, owned by Penelope and Katie Canbourne, was sent to the holding box, and passed on re-presentation at the Speedi-Beet sponsored Blenheim Horse Trials first trot-up. All 81 horses presented before the CCI4*-L ground jury of Andrew Bennie, Les Smith and Nikki Herbert were accepted to go forward to the first phase, which starts at 10.20am tomorrow (19 September) – the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds dressage starts at 9am tomorrow.

Emorka P, the mount of France’s Alexandra Pierquin, was asked to trot again, then given the nod of approval in front of the stunning backdrop of Blenheim Palace in glorious autumnal sunshine.

Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up: best dressed awards

Hi-Ho Silver sponsored the best dressed awards at the first horse inspection.

New Zealand’s Vicky Browne-Cole was awarded the best dressed female rider prize. Competing in her first CCI4*-L at this week’s event, Vicky wore a white blouse with beige tailored trousers and a matching beige fedora and loafers, completed with gold-rimmed sunglasses. She rides her own 13-year-old grey mare, Cutting Edge, at Blenheim this week.

The best dressed male award went the way of Great Britain’s Tom Crisp. He wore a three-piece suit, with blue jacket and trousers and a tweed waistcoat, brown suede brogues and sunglasses. Tom rides 10-year-old Dassett Rock Star, who is owned by Helen Smith, at Blenheim this year. This duo completed the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds here last year and finished 17th with a clear cross-country round in the CCI4*-L at Bramham this summer.

