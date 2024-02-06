Top British and international event riders will be heading to Blenheim Palace (19-22 September 2024), and Blenheim Horse Trials admission tickets for the event are available.
A 20% discount on admission tickets bought prior to 31 March is now available, so don’t miss out.
Standard parking is free in 2024.
Blenheim Horse Trials: general admission ticket prices
Thursday (Dressage)
Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £24
Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £30
Combe grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp
Combe grandstand – standard seat: £10pp
Woodstock grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp
Woodstock grandstand – standard seat: £10pp
The Bladon, Marlborough and Churchill grandstands are open on Thursday and free of charge. Seats are on a first come and first served basis.
Find tickets for Thursday here
Friday (Dressage)
Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £24
Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £30
Combe grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp
Combe grandstand – standard seat: £10pp
Woodstock grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp
Woodstock grandstand – standard seat: £10pp
The Bladon, Marlborough and Churchill grandstands are open on Friday and free of charge. Seats are on a first come and first served basis.
Saturday (Cross-country)
Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £33.60
Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £42
The Grandstands are open on Saturday and free of charge. Seats are on a first come and first served basis.
Find tickets for Saturday here
Sunday (Showjumping)
Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £28
Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £35
Combe grandstand: £30
Woodstock grandstand: £30
Bladon grandstand: £30
Marlborough grandstand: £30
Churchill grandstand: £30
Whole event entry
Four-day entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £108
Four-day entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £135
Find tickets for all four days here
Children
Children 12 years of age and under can enter the event for free when accompanied by an adult – they will require proof of age and will be given a ticket at the entrance.
While under 13s are free, if you are purchasing seating, you will also need to purchase seating for children.
Members’ tickets
Members tickets must be purchased in addition to general admission tickets and provide access to the members’ enclosure, which gives you exclusive access to the members’ bar, café and garden. Members tickets must be purchased for children – 12 and unders do not go free in the members’ area.
Thursday members’ ticket: £25
Friday members’ ticket: £25
Saturday members’ ticket: £35
Sunday members’ ticket: £35
Four-day members’ ticket: £99
VIP packages
VIP tickets provide access to the Palace Pavilion, which offers a ringside seat to the event. VIP ticket holders can park using the in-show parking, so have very little distance to walk. The VIP package also includes breakfast, a three-course lunch, all-day access to the Pavilion lounge and garden and the VIP toilets. There will also be expert commentary and exclusive rider interviews, plus livestreaming of all the action. VIP tickets must be purchased for children – 12 and unders do not go free. You must also purchase VIP tickets in addition to a general admission ticket.
Thursday VIP ticket: £125
Friday VIP ticket: £125
Saturday VIP ticket: £160
Sunday VIP ticket: £150
Four-day VIP ticket: £500
Parking
General parking is free in 2024, but there are other parking options available. These must be purchased in advance.
In-show parking offers parking closer to the centre of the event, meaning there will be a shorter distance to walk.
Thursday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle
Friday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle
Saturday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle
Saturday lakeside parking: £50 per vehicle
Sunday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle
Sunday lakeside parking: £50 per vehicle
Find in-show parking tickets here
Camping
Various camping options are available for you to purchase in advance of the event. There are no discounts available on these tickets and admission tickets must be purchased in addition to camping tickets.
Camping is for five nights (Wednesday–Sunday inclusive). Standard plots are 9x9m and suitable for motor homes and caravans, while premium plots are 12x12m and suitable for horseboxes, motor homes and caravans. Generators are not permitted.
- Standard camping pitch (9x9m): £165
- Standard camping pitch (9x9m) with electric hook up: £270
- Premium camping pitch (12x12m): £215
- Premium camping pitch (12x12m) with electric hook up: £320
Tent only camping
Camping is for five nights (Wednesday–Sunday inclusive). Premium plots are 12x12m and standard plots are 9x9m. This area is reserved for tents only and generators are not permitted.
- Standard tent only camping pitch (9x9m): £165
- Standard tent only camping pitch (9x9m) with electric hook up: £270
- Premium tent only camping pitch (12x12m): £215
- Premium tent only camping pitch (12x12m) with electric hook up: £320
Glamping
Glamping includes a fully furnished and carpeted bell tent complete with:
- Comfortable mattress on a raised bed frame
- Full linen including duvets and pillows
- Throw/blanket
- Cushions
- Entrance mat and rug
- Lanterns
- Hanging mirror
- Low-level table
Deluxe glamping tents come with single beds as standard, but there is scope to change these to doubles. General admission tickets must be purchased in addition to glamping tickets.
Glamping with no power
Glamping no power three nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £665
Glamping no power five nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £735
Glamping no power three nights three people (3 x single beds): £735
Glamping no power five nights three people (3 x single beds): £810
Glamping no power three nights four people (4 x single beds): £735
Glamping no power five nights four people (4 x single beds): £810
Glamping with power
Glamping with power three nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £780
Glamping with power five nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £860
Glamping with power three nights three people (3 x single beds): £860
Glamping with power five nights three people (3 x single beds): £935
Glamping with power three nights four people (4 x single beds): £860
Glamping with power five nights four people (4 x single beds): £935
For more information about tickets visit: bpiht.co.uk
