Top British and international event riders will be heading to Blenheim Palace (19-22 September 2024), and Blenheim Horse Trials admission tickets for the event are available.

A 20% discount on admission tickets bought prior to 31 March is now available, so don’t miss out.

Standard parking is free in 2024.

Blenheim Horse Trials: general admission ticket prices

Thursday (Dressage)

Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £24

Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £30

Combe grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp

Combe grandstand – standard seat: £10pp

Woodstock grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp

Woodstock grandstand – standard seat: £10pp

The Bladon, Marlborough and Churchill grandstands are open on Thursday and free of charge. Seats are on a first come and first served basis.

Find tickets for Thursday here

Friday (Dressage)

Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £24

Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £30

Combe grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp

Combe grandstand – standard seat: £10pp

Woodstock grandstand – centre line seat: £15pp

Woodstock grandstand – standard seat: £10pp

The Bladon, Marlborough and Churchill grandstands are open on Friday and free of charge. Seats are on a first come and first served basis.

Find tickets for Friday here

Saturday (Cross-country)

Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £33.60

Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £42

The Grandstands are open on Saturday and free of charge. Seats are on a first come and first served basis.

Find tickets for Saturday here

Sunday (Showjumping)

Entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £28

Entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £35

Combe grandstand: £30

Woodstock grandstand: £30

Bladon grandstand: £30

Marlborough grandstand: £30

Churchill grandstand: £30

Find tickets for Sunday here

Whole event entry

Four-day entry ticket advance booking (until 31 March): £108

Four-day entry ticket (1 April – on the day): £135

Find tickets for all four days here

Children

Children 12 years of age and under can enter the event for free when accompanied by an adult – they will require proof of age and will be given a ticket at the entrance.

While under 13s are free, if you are purchasing seating, you will also need to purchase seating for children.

Members’ tickets

Members tickets must be purchased in addition to general admission tickets and provide access to the members’ enclosure, which gives you exclusive access to the members’ bar, café and garden. Members tickets must be purchased for children – 12 and unders do not go free in the members’ area.

Thursday members’ ticket: £25

Friday members’ ticket: £25

Saturday members’ ticket: £35

Sunday members’ ticket: £35

Four-day members’ ticket: £99

Find members’ tickets here

VIP packages

VIP tickets provide access to the Palace Pavilion, which offers a ringside seat to the event. VIP ticket holders can park using the in-show parking, so have very little distance to walk. The VIP package also includes breakfast, a three-course lunch, all-day access to the Pavilion lounge and garden and the VIP toilets. There will also be expert commentary and exclusive rider interviews, plus livestreaming of all the action. VIP tickets must be purchased for children – 12 and unders do not go free. You must also purchase VIP tickets in addition to a general admission ticket.

Thursday VIP ticket: £125

Friday VIP ticket: £125

Saturday VIP ticket: £160

Sunday VIP ticket: £150

Four-day VIP ticket: £500

Find VIP tickets here

Parking

General parking is free in 2024, but there are other parking options available. These must be purchased in advance.

In-show parking offers parking closer to the centre of the event, meaning there will be a shorter distance to walk.

Thursday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle

Friday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle

Saturday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle

Saturday lakeside parking: £50 per vehicle

Sunday in-show parking: £35 per vehicle

Sunday lakeside parking: £50 per vehicle

Find in-show parking tickets here

Camping

Various camping options are available for you to purchase in advance of the event. There are no discounts available on these tickets and admission tickets must be purchased in addition to camping tickets.

Camping is for five nights (Wednesday–Sunday inclusive). Standard plots are 9x9m and suitable for motor homes and caravans, while premium plots are 12x12m and suitable for horseboxes, motor homes and caravans. Generators are not permitted.

Standard camping pitch (9x9m): £165

Standard camping pitch (9x9m) with electric hook up: £270

Premium camping pitch (12x12m): £215

Premium camping pitch (12x12m) with electric hook up: £320

Find camping tickets here

Tent only camping

Camping is for five nights (Wednesday–Sunday inclusive). Premium plots are 12x12m and standard plots are 9x9m. This area is reserved for tents only and generators are not permitted.

Standard tent only camping pitch (9x9m): £165

Standard tent only camping pitch (9x9m) with electric hook up: £270

Premium tent only camping pitch (12x12m): £215

Premium tent only camping pitch (12x12m) with electric hook up: £320

Find tent only tickets here

Glamping

Glamping includes a fully furnished and carpeted bell tent complete with:

Comfortable mattress on a raised bed frame

Full linen including duvets and pillows

Throw/blanket

Cushions

Entrance mat and rug

Lanterns

Hanging mirror

Low-level table

Deluxe glamping tents come with single beds as standard, but there is scope to change these to doubles. General admission tickets must be purchased in addition to glamping tickets.

Glamping with no power

Glamping no power three nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £665

Glamping no power five nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £735

Glamping no power three nights three people (3 x single beds): £735

Glamping no power five nights three people (3 x single beds): £810

Glamping no power three nights four people (4 x single beds): £735

Glamping no power five nights four people (4 x single beds): £810

Glamping with power

Glamping with power three nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £780

Glamping with power five nights 1-2 people (2 x single beds): £860

Glamping with power three nights three people (3 x single beds): £860

Glamping with power five nights three people (3 x single beds): £935

Glamping with power three nights four people (4 x single beds): £860

Glamping with power five nights four people (4 x single beds): £935

Find glamping tickets here

For more information about tickets visit: bpiht.co.uk

