



The Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course is ready and waiting to be tackled by competitors.

David Evans returns as course-designer for the Oxfordshire event for a seventh year. He has designed both of the 2024 cross-country courses at Blenheim Horse Trials – the CCI4*-L and the short-format CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

Take a peek at what horse and riders in the CCI4*-L – jumping the red numbered flags – can expect on Saturday (21 September)…

Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course gallery

Fence 1: The Cross Country App Flower Bed



Fence 2: The KBIS Table

Fence 3: Supastuds Oxer

Fence 4abc: Brookfield Bold Question

A big table on a related distance to a corner, lettered bc

There is also an alternative for the bc option of two separately lettered houses

Fence 5: Blake Morgan Flyer

Fence 6: Strawmax Straw Pellets Table

Fence 7ab: Game Fair Combination

Fence 8: The Volare Way

Fence 9ab: The Volare Landing

Alternative at 9a and b

Fence 10: Open Oxer

Fence 11abc: Voltaire Rollercoaster

Fence 12: Silverhand Escape

Fence 13ab: Water Edge Challenge

Fence 14: Water Edge Point

Alternative fence 14

Fence 15abcd: James Hallam Insurance Brokers Water Complex

Alternatives for fences 15bcd – all jumped in the opposite direction to the direct route

Fence 16: British Horse Society Canal Turn

Fence 17abcde: The Isuzu Challenger

Alternative for the cd elements – the route involves a 180-degree turn between the two elements

Fence 18: The Duke’s Table, sponsored by Estribos

Fence 19abc: The Subaru Quest

Alternative fence 19c

Fence 20: Bucas Leap of Faith

Fence 21: The Flower Meadow Picnic Table with Fortnum & Mason

Fence 22ab: Horslyx Balancer Offset Brushes

Fence 23: Suregrow Brush

Fence 24ab: Karcher Solution

Fence 25: British Eventing Support Trust Finale

