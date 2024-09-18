{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course is ready and waiting to be tackled by competitors.

    David Evans returns as course-designer for the Oxfordshire event for a seventh year. He has designed both of the 2024 cross-country courses at Blenheim Horse Trials – the CCI4*-L and the short-format CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

    Take a peek at what horse and riders in the CCI4*-L – jumping the red numbered flags – can expect on Saturday (21 September)…

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course gallery

    Fence 1: The Cross Country App Flower Bed

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 2: The KBIS Table 

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 3: Supastuds Oxer 

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 4abc: Brookfield Bold Question 

    A big table on a related distance to a corner, lettered bc

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    There is also an alternative for the bc option of two separately lettered houses

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 5: Blake Morgan Flyer 

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 6: Strawmax Straw Pellets Table 

    Fence 7ab: Game Fair Combination 

    Fence 8: The Volare Way 

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 9ab: The Volare Landing 

    Alternative at 9a and b 

    Fence 10: Open Oxer 

    Fence 11abc: Voltaire Rollercoaster 

    Fence 12: Silverhand Escape 

    Fence 13ab: Water Edge Challenge 

    Fence 14: Water Edge Point 

    Alternative fence 14 

    Fence 15abcd: James Hallam Insurance Brokers Water Complex 

    Alternatives for fences 15bcd – all jumped in the opposite direction to the direct route 

    Fence 16: British Horse Society Canal Turn 

    Fence 17abcde: The Isuzu Challenger 

    Alternative for the cd elements – the route involves a 180-degree turn between the two elements 

    Fence 18: The Duke’s Table, sponsored by Estribos 

    Fence 19abc: The Subaru Quest 

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Alternative fence 19c 

    Fence 20: Bucas Leap of Faith 

    Fence 21: The Flower Meadow Picnic Table with Fortnum & Mason 

    Fence 22ab: Horslyx Balancer Offset Brushes 

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 23: Suregrow Brush 

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country 2024

    Fence 24ab: Karcher Solution 

    Fence 25: British Eventing Support Trust Finale 

