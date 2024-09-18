The Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course is ready and waiting to be tackled by competitors.
David Evans returns as course-designer for the Oxfordshire event for a seventh year. He has designed both of the 2024 cross-country courses at Blenheim Horse Trials – the CCI4*-L and the short-format CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.
Take a peek at what horse and riders in the CCI4*-L – jumping the red numbered flags – can expect on Saturday (21 September)…
Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course gallery
Fence 1: The Cross Country App Flower Bed
Fence 2: The KBIS Table
Fence 3: Supastuds Oxer
Fence 4abc: Brookfield Bold Question
A big table on a related distance to a corner, lettered bc
There is also an alternative for the bc option of two separately lettered houses
Fence 5: Blake Morgan Flyer
Fence 6: Strawmax Straw Pellets Table
Fence 7ab: Game Fair Combination
Fence 8: The Volare Way
Fence 9ab: The Volare Landing
Alternative at 9a and b
Fence 10: Open Oxer
Fence 11abc: Voltaire Rollercoaster
Fence 12: Silverhand Escape
Fence 13ab: Water Edge Challenge
Fence 14: Water Edge Point
Alternative fence 14
Fence 15abcd: James Hallam Insurance Brokers Water Complex
Alternatives for fences 15bcd – all jumped in the opposite direction to the direct route
Fence 16: British Horse Society Canal Turn
Fence 17abcde: The Isuzu Challenger
Alternative for the cd elements – the route involves a 180-degree turn between the two elements
Fence 18: The Duke’s Table, sponsored by Estribos
Fence 19abc: The Subaru Quest
Alternative fence 19c
Fence 20: Bucas Leap of Faith
Fence 21: The Flower Meadow Picnic Table with Fortnum & Mason
Fence 22ab: Horslyx Balancer Offset Brushes
Fence 23: Suregrow Brush
Fence 24ab: Karcher Solution
Fence 25: British Eventing Support Trust Finale
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
How to watch Blenheim Horse Trials live in 2024
Get your 2024 Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials tickets now and save 20%
One held at first Blenheim trot-up ahead of a bumper week of eventing action
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round