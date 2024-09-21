



British-based Irish rider Georgie Goss has maintained her dressage lead in the Blenheim Horse Trials showjumping results in the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds.

Riding the classy Kojak, who is owned by Georgie, Molly Fisher, Lucy Fleming and Samantha Wilson, Georgie jumped one of 30 clears inside the time allowed from 95 starters.

“He jumped his socks off – it was a perfect track for me: it’s a very jumping track, with long galloping lines, and he gets quite long and forward anyway, so I actually end up having to work quite a bit,” explained Georgie.

New Zealand’s Clarke Johnstone has maintained second place after the first two phases in the Blenheim Horse Trials showjumping results in this young horse class riding the talented grey Rocket Man, a nine-year-old owned by Clarke and his family.

“The track rode how I thought it would – it’s quite a big arena, and the jumps are quite airy, so it’s quite a careful track,” said Clarke. “This horse is a very good jumper but he was very excited today, so he wasn’t always 100% listening to me, but I’m delighted with him.

“Tomorrow will be his biggest test so far, but he’s jumped one four-star, where he was clear. We weren’t going for the time at that one, though, and it’s always a bit different when they’re under pressure — but I think he’s a lovely cross-country horse and he should be up for it, so I think he’ll be brilliant.”

Piggy March and Olivia Davidson’s Dassett Arthalent capitalised on a clear round to head into the cross-country in third, having been sixth after the dressage.

He’s a good jumper, and I knew he could jump a good round, it was just about keeping him focused, stated Piggy. “He’s naturally careful, which helps. There’s obviously an atmosphere in there, and you do have to get a gallop on.”

The cross-country phase for this class is set t get underway at 9.30am tomorrow (22 September).

