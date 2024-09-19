



New Zealand’s Clarke Johnstone and the striking grey, Rocket Man, have taken the lead in the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds dressage results at the end of day one (19 September).

Rocket Man, a nine-year-old owned by Clarke and his family, really caught the eye and were the only combination in this class to break the 30 barrier today, scoring 29.4.

“I expected him to do a good test – he’s a beautiful mover and is pretty level-headed most of the time, but this would be the most buzzy atmosphere that he’s been in and he coped well with that,” explained Clarke. “There were certainly a good few things that could be improved, but he tried really hard and he’s in the lead after 49 horses, so I’m very happy.”

Britain’s Eliza Bell initially produced Rocket Man, who is by Diacontinus, up to CCI3*-S level before Clarke took on the ride halfway through 2023. This horse completed his only other CCI4*-S run at Marbach in May 2024.

Speaking of his test today, Clarke said: “The changes were both clean, but they just need to become a bit more established – he’s still in the learning phase of those. He’s normally very good in his halts, but I felt they could be better on both centre lines. The trot work felt super good and his canter work could be better, but it was a good effort by him.”

Britain’s Louise Bradley currently holds second with Alison Garlick’s Ardeo Mandela. The nine-year-old scored 30.8 in this his first four-star.

“I knew it was all there, but I just didn’t know if it was going to come off,” Louise said. “He’s not done changes in a test before, so I was really pleased to get one of those. His level of work has improved recently and he’s been really connected and taking me, so I was hoping it would be quite smooth and he wouldn’t react to the atmosphere.

“I was most pleased with how he went in and felt like he enjoyed himself, rose to the occasion and wasn’t bothered by the crowd, which makes me think that I’m going to be able to take him on a big stage one day.”

Louise purchased this son of S. Creevagh Ferro from Ireland when he was five and he most recently finished sixth in the CCI3*-L at Hartpury and 11th in a CCI3*-S section at Cornbury House last week.

“I have produced him all the way through and because he’s quite a big horse, we’ve taken our time,” she explained.

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price sits third in the Blenheim Horse Trials dressage results with Jackie Olivier, Kate Holmes and Jo Pidduck’s Full Monty De Lacense on 31.2, while her compatriot Caroline Powell is fourth on 31.4 with CBI Aldo. The top five is rounded off by Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy and MGH Zabaione on 32.1.

There are 47 combinations to come on Friday, with the CCI4*-S dressage for eight- and nine-year-olds resuming at 9am.

