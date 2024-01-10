



Popular medallist Bohemian has been sold to the US to join the same operation as Lottie Fry’s international grand prix-winning former ride Lars Van De Hoenderheide.

Zen Elite Equestrian Centre, owned by Heidi Humphries, has acquired the pair – as reported by Eurodressage – along with several other promising grand prix rides in recent weeks.

Bohemian, who now carries the Zen Elite prefix, finished just shy of the individual and team podiums at the Tokyo Olympics with Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour. That same year, the pair scored individual European silver and bronze medals, and also helped their nation to team bronze.

The 14-year-old gelding will be campaigned by Endel Ots, a US rider and trainer based in Florida.

Zen Elite said it has been a “week of exciting announcements” and that they are “so happy to welcome Bohemian to the Zen family”.

Endel shared a video of the pair getting to know each other in the stable, with the caption: “Bohemian telling me some of his secrets…Such a beautiful soul with the kindest eyes. Thank you Heidi and Zen Elite Equestrian Centre for making this possible.”

The gelding was sold around a year ago to Sportpferde Galleria. He was campaigned by Korean rider Dong Seon Kim and then Sweden’s Patrik Kittel.

Bohemian was among the high-profile horses listed for public auction by Sportpferde Galleria, but withdrawn following public outcry. He has now been sold privately to Zen Elite Equestrian Centre.

Lars Van De Hoenderheide, who Lottie Fry campaigned successfully at international grand prix for the Van Olsts, is among the other exciting rides recently acquired by Ms Humphries. Lars will be ridden by top US Olympic and world medallist Adrienne Lyle.

Fleau De Baian (“Felix”), a full brother to Dutch rider Adelinde Cornelissen’s late London Olympic medal-winner Jerich Parzival, has also been bought by Ms Humphries.

The 13-year-old grand prix winner, who Adelinde previously owned with Gerard Korbeld, will now be campaigned by rising US star Christian Simonson. The 21-year-old rider had much success in youth ranks and helped the US to team gold on his senior championship debut at the 2023 Pan American Games aboard Son Of A Lady.

Christian said he feels “like the luckiest guy on the planet” and hopes he can “make our team proud”.

“The first time I sat on Felix in Holland I knew he was the perfect horse for me . He is an incredibly sweet and sensitive stallion , and always tries his hardest,” said Christian.

“I really have to pinch myself for this amazing opportunity and cannot thank Zen Elite Equestrian Centre and Adrienne Lyle enough.”

