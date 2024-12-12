Dressage stallion bows out aged 16 after ‘emotional and unforgettable years’





Germany’s Ingrid Klimke has announced the retirement of her top dressage horse Franziskus FRH, aged 16.

Ingrid and the Fidertanz 2 stallion were on the German team that won world bronze in 2022, and were twice in contention for an Olympic place.

“After 11 intense, emotional and unforgettable years, I am saying goodbye to major sport with Franziskus FRH,” Ingrid said today (12 December).

“Together with Wilhelm Holkenbrink and his family, we experienced many ups and downs and went the long way from the World Championships for young dressage horses to the Olympic squad.”

Ingrid took on the reins of Franziskus son in 2013, and the following year they competed at the young horse World Championships. They won their first CDI4* in 2017, and continued to post top results, resulting in selection for the German Olympic dressage squad.

Franziskus was ruled out of Tokyo selection in 2021 when he picked up an injury, but the following year the pair flew the flag for Germany at the World Championships in Herning, where they were part of the team that won bronze. That November, they scored a personal best at the time, to win the Stuttgart World Cup qualifier with a +83% freestyle.

In June 2023 Franzikus sustained a hairline fracture when he overstepped on his way back to the stable from a training session. He underwent successful surgery, and came back in spring 2024 with the aim of selection for the Paris Olympics.

Ingrid and Franziskus competed successfully at the Aachen CDIO5* in early July, finishing second in the grand prix, fourth in the special, and third in the freestyle – and were named Germany’s alternate combination for the Paris Olympics. But on 18 July Ingrid announced that Franziskus had picked up an injury that “required immediate treatment”, ruling them out. Aachen was their final competition together.

“My dear Franz, you are an extraordinary horse and over the many years we have managed to grow together into a great team,” said Ingrid, describing their bronze medal at Herning as “one of our most beautiful successes”.

“Your charm and charisma have thrilled your fans. Our legendary Hulapalu ride in the Frankfurt Festival Arena, followed by an obedience jump, will never be forgotten.”

Ingrid added that Franzikus knew their freestyle “inside out” and the trot work was his favourite part.

“You always enjoyed travelling with us to the tournament and loved letting Carmen (Thiemann) pamper you all day long,” she said.

“We came pretty close to our dream of participating in the Olympics twice, but sometimes things turn out differently than you think. Thank you Franz, and thank you Holkenbrink family and team for the many unforgettable moments we were able to experience together.”

