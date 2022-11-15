Olympic event rider wins dressage World Cup leg





German Olympic eventer Ingrid Klimke scored a personal best to win the Stuttgart leg of the dressage World Cup (9-13 November).

Ingrid and Franziskus FRH scored 83.44% in the grand prix freestyle to take the win on home soil. Their test included a one-handed extended trot to halt transition and in the artistic category they were awarded marks above 89%. Their previous personal best in freestyle was 80.680%.

“He listened so well today, and he was just fantastic. I still can’t believe it,” said Ingrid.

“He loves his freestyle. He was so calm and listening to me today and his two-tempi changes on the centreline were amazing as well as the last piaffe on the turn and the extended trot at the very end.”

Ingrid, who has represented Germany in eventing at five Olympics and holds two team golds and a team silver, made her dressage championship debut with Franziskus at the World Championships in Herning in August. The pair were 14th in the grand prix and 19th in the special. Ingrid currently stands 19th in the dressage world rankings, and 54th in the eventing.

“It’s wonderful to have this wonderful stallion. He is 14 years old now but is still improving. Since [the 2022 World Championships in] Herning he seems to be enjoying himself even more and making more progress,” said Ingrid, who was asked how the victory compares to her many successes in eventing.

“Of course if you win at Aachen or Luhmühlen it’s also very exciting. I have done lots of wonderful things but competing indoors is different and I like it a lot. When I was younger I watched my father (Reiner Klimke) doing it and tonight brought memories of him back for me. This was very special.”

Isabell Werth had led the Stuttgart competition after winning the grand prix on Friday (11 November), but had to settle for second in the freestyle the next day with 82.030%. Benjamin Werndl – the brother of Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl – rounded off the all-German podium with Daily Mirror 9 in third.

Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth Old, and Doroth Schneider and Faustus 94 rounded off the top five. The Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere and Hartsuijer scored a personal best together on 80.225% for sixth, and Jessica von Bredow Werndl was 10th on Ferdinand BB on 78.205%. Benjamin leads the World Cup standings on 50 qualifying points, Ingrid has moved into second on 40, and Isabell is third with 37 points.

