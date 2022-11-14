Horse bought for 85p triumphs at national finals after 14-hour drive





A horse who was bought for one US dollar (85p) triumphed after a 14-hour drive to win at the 2022 US Dressage Finals presented by Adequan.

Bridget Bursey and her own “wild child” mare Forty Creek scored 72.989% to take the fourth level freestyle open, the highest level of national test, at the Kentucky Horse Park yesterday (13 November).

Two judges scored the combination over 74% but the final mark was enough to secure their biggest win yet.

“I’m super excited because ‘Stella’ has had a couple of injuries and a baby,” said Bridget.

“I started her at four, and she became mine when she was five – I got her for $1. She was a wild child, but we got along pretty well, so my clients decided she was best with me. I can’t thank them enough because she’s wonderful – my little rock star.”

Bridget and the UB40 mare, who is now 12, were due to contest the same class last year but were ruled out at the last minute owing to injury.

“It was worth the wait; Stella’s a fantastic horse,” said Bridget, who is from Stillwater, Minnesota, and had a 14-hour drive to Kentucky to compete at the national finals.

“She’s a diva, she likes things her way, and you have to do it that way; then you’re good to go.”

The combination scored two eights, to music complied by Hailey Guard of Guardian Dressage, who owns Forty Creek’s full sister.

Horse bought for 85p triumphs at finals after 14-hour driveYou might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.