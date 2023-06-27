Ingrid Klimke out of CHIO Aachen days after being declared fit following surgery





German championship eventing and dressage rider Ingrid Klimke’s remarkable efforts to be fit to compete at CHIO Aachen this week have come to nought after Franziskus picked up an injury.

Ingrid’s Aachen appearance was put in doubt when she broke her collarbone in a cross-country fall from Equistros Siena Just Do it in the Luhmuhlen CCI4*-S on 17 June. Ingrid had surgery, and returned to the saddle just days later, and at the end of last week she was declared fit.

Ingrid and her 2022 World Dressage Championship ride had been due to ride on the German Nations Cup team, alongside Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB, Isabell Werth and DSP Quantaz, and Frederik Wandres and Bluetooth OLD.

Today (27 June) Ingrid confirmed she had withdrawn Franziskus from the competition.

“I worked Franziskus this morning with our national coaches and he was fresh and motivated,” said Ingrid, who added that on the way back to the stable the 15-year-old Fidertanz son must have taken an incorrect step and it “clearly showed”.

“The wellbeing of Franz comes first and we have cancelled our participation in the Nations Cup team for Germany, in consultation with the team vet and national coaches.”

Olympic rider Sönke Rothenberger will now ride in the team competition on nine-year-old stallion Fendi. The pair won their last international at the Hagen CDI4* in April, scoring 78.34% in the grand prix and 77.15% in the grand prix special.

Britain will be represented by Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep, Lottie Fry and Everdale, Laura Tomlinson and DSP Rose of Bavaria, and Annabella Pidgley and Vamos Amigos. The first team test gets under way at Aachen tomorrow (29 June).

