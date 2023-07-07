Ingrid Klimke’s top dressage horse undergoes surgery for hairline fracture





Franziskus FRH, the 2022 World Dressage Championships ride of Ingrid Klimke, has undergone surgery for a hairline fracture.

Olympic eventer and top dressage rider Ingrid had been due to compete the 15-year-old Fidertanz stallion on the German Nations Cup team at CHIO Aachen, but withdrew on 27 June when Franzikus overstepped on his way back to the stable following training.

Yesterday (7 July) Ingrid said a “hairline crack” was found, and it had been “successfully” operated on at a vet clinic in Telgte, Germany.

“The surgery went well and I’ve already seen him. Now Franz gets the time he needs,” she said.

“I’m already looking forward to my next dance with Franz.”

Ingrid and Franziskus made their championship debut at the World Championships last summer, where they scored a then personal best of 75.68% in the grand prix and helped Germany secure team bronze. Since then the pair have won three World Cup legs, including scoring a freestyle personal best of 84.96% at the Amsterdam leg in January, where they were fourth. They were fourth in the final in Omaha in April, Franziskus’ last international outing.

Ingrid has had a difficult few weeks; she was injured in a cross-country fall from Equistros Siena Just Do it in the Luhmühlen CCI4*-S on 17 June. She had surgery to repair a broken collarbone and returned to the saddle just days later, with the aim of still riding at CHIO Aachen, but was replaced by Sönke Rothenberger in the team competition following her withdrawal. CHIO Aachen was the final German selection trial for the 2023 European Dressage Championships in September.

The German entries for the Europeans have since been revealed. The “longlist” features Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB, Sönke Rothenberger and Fendi, Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD or his reserve horse Duke of Britain FRH, and Isabell Werth and DSP Quantaz. Matthias Alexander Rath and Thiago GS, Katharina Hemmer and Denoix PCH, and Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock and Florine OLD, are the reserves.