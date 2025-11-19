



Luhmühlen Horse Trials tickets are now on sale – so if you fancy a trip to Germany’s only five star to witness some top-class pairings, here’s everything you need to know about the tickets.

The 2026 Luhmühlen Horse Trials will run 18–21 June and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials tickets: General admission

We’re currently in the window for early-bird tickets, which means booking now guarantees you the best possible price. The early-bird window closes on 28 February 2026 and prices will then increase. I’ve included the box office prices with each session for comparison.

Prices listed include entry and parking fees.

Family tickets admit two adults and two children, but do not include seating. Child tickets are valid for ages 7–16, children aged six and under can enter free.

Thursday 18 June (Dressage)

Free entry for all – on Ticketmaster it will show as unavailable/limited tickets, but you do not need to reserve a ticket in advance. You can turn up on the day.

Friday 19 June (Dressage)

Saturday 20 June – Cross-country

Sunday 21 June – Showjumping

For the showjumping, you can choose between general admission tickets, which give you access to unreserved standing room, or grandstand tickets, which includes covered unreserved seating.

Unreserved

Grandstand

Season tickets for all days

Unreserved

Grandstand

Members Club tickets

These tickets are only available for the whole event and must be purchased in advance. The ticket includes entry, parking, food and drinks, start and results service and a programme. With grandstand seating: €350

Without grandstand seating: €300

Luhmühlen Horse Trials discounts

Children aged six and under can enter for free, while children aged 16 and under qualify for reduced standing tickets.