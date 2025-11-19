Luhmühlen Horse Trials tickets are now on sale – so if you fancy a trip to Germany’s only five star to witness some top-class pairings, here’s everything you need to know about the tickets.
The 2026 Luhmühlen Horse Trials will run 18–21 June and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Luhmühlen Horse Trials tickets: General admission
We’re currently in the window for early-bird tickets, which means booking now guarantees you the best possible price. The early-bird window closes on 28 February 2026 and prices will then increase. I’ve included the box office prices with each session for comparison.
Prices listed include entry and parking fees.
Family tickets admit two adults and two children, but do not include seating. Child tickets are valid for ages 7–16, children aged six and under can enter free.
Thursday 18 June (Dressage)
Free entry for all – on Ticketmaster it will show as unavailable/limited tickets, but you do not need to reserve a ticket in advance. You can turn up on the day.
Friday 19 June (Dressage)
- Adult: Early bird €15 (box office €23)
- Child: Early bird €8 (box office €15)
- Family: Early bird €35 (box office €65)
Saturday 20 June – Cross-country
- Adult: Early bird €40 (box office €50)
- Child: Early bird €20 (box office €30)
- Family: Early bird €100 (box office €140)
Sunday 21 June – Showjumping
For the showjumping, you can choose between general admission tickets, which give you access to unreserved standing room, or grandstand tickets, which includes covered unreserved seating.
Unreserved
- Adult: Early bird €25 (box office €35)
- Child: Early bird €15 (box office €25)
- Family: Early bird €65 (box office €105)
Grandstand
- Standard (all ages): Early bird €60 (box office €65)
- Disabled: €30
Season tickets for all days
Unreserved
- Adult: Early bird €75 (box office €90)
- Child: Early bird €45 (box office €60)
- Disabled: €37.50
Grandstand
- Standard (all ages): Early bird €105 (box office €115)
- Disabled: €52.50
Members Club tickets
These tickets are only available for the whole event and must be purchased in advance. The ticket includes entry, parking, food and drinks, start and results service and a programme.
Luhmühlen Horse Trials discounts
Children aged six and under can enter for free, while children aged 16 and under qualify for reduced standing tickets.
Groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount.
Entry on Thursday 18 June is free for all visitors.
