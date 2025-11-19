{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Early-bird tickets for 2026 Luhmühlen Horse Trials are now on sale

Book now for the lowest prices – here’s the full ticket guide
    • Luhmühlen Horse Trials tickets are now on sale – so if you fancy a trip to Germany’s only five star to witness some top-class pairings, here’s everything you need to know about the tickets.

    The 2026 Luhmühlen Horse Trials will run 18–21 June and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Luhmühlen Horse Trials tickets: General admission

    We’re currently in the window for early-bird tickets, which means booking now guarantees you the best possible price. The early-bird window closes on 28 February 2026 and prices will then increase. I’ve included the box office prices with each session for comparison.

    Prices listed include entry and parking fees.

    Family tickets admit two adults and two children, but do not include seating. Child tickets are valid for ages 7–16, children aged six and under can enter free.

    Laura Collett riding London 52 in the dressage at Luhumhlen in 2025

    Watch dressage on the Thursday and Friday

    Thursday 18 June (Dressage)

    Free entry for all – on Ticketmaster it will show as unavailable/limited tickets, but you do not need to reserve a ticket in advance. You can turn up on the day.

    Friday 19 June (Dressage)

    Julia Krajewski riding Uelzeners Nickel cross-country at Luhmuhlen Horse Trials in 2025

    Cross-country is on the Saturday

    Saturday 20 June – Cross-country

    Malin Hansen Hotopp riding Carlitos Quidditch K in the showjumping at Luhmuhlen Horse Trials in 2025

    Catch showjumping on the final day of competition, Sunday 21 June

    Sunday 21 June – Showjumping

    For the showjumping, you can choose between general admission tickets, which give you access to unreserved standing room, or grandstand tickets, which includes covered unreserved seating.

    Unreserved

    Grandstand

    Season tickets for all days

    Unreserved

    Grandstand

    Members Club tickets

    These tickets are only available for the whole event and must be purchased in advance. The ticket includes entry, parking, food and drinks, start and results service and a programme.

    • With grandstand seating: €350
    • Without grandstand seating: €300

    Luhmühlen Horse Trials discounts

    Children aged six and under can enter for free, while children aged 16 and under qualify for reduced standing tickets.

    Groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount.

    Entry on Thursday 18 June is free for all visitors.

