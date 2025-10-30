{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Scone Palace Horse Trials tickets are available to purchase for the 2026 event following the event’s successful inaugural running in the summer. Next year’s event will run 27–30 August.

    Scone Palace Horse Trials is held in the grounds of Perthshire’s historic Scone Palace and the adjoining Perth Racecourse. It is currently Scotland’s only international horse trials, hosting classes from CCI4*-S to the Scottish Grassroots Championships at BE100 and BE90, as well as a multitude of showing classes, British Showjumping competitions, Pony Club mounted games, and arena eventing.

    Scone Palace Horse Trials tickets: General admission

    All prices listed are for tickets purchased online in advance. Gate prices are higher.

    General admission tickets include entry to the grounds, access to the shopping village and parking.

    Open RoR winner at Scone Palace Horse Trials in 2024

    Thursday 27 August

    What’s on?

    • Hunter Show (showing classes for ridden and working hunters, show cobs, native/traditional cobs and non-natives)
    • Native Breed Show (showing classes for Highland ponies and Clydesdales)
    • Racehorses (RoR) showing classes
    • Scottish Grassroots Eventing Championships cross-country and showjumping

    Adult: £25
    Child (12–16): £12
    Child (under 12): Free

    Friday 28 August

    What’s on?

    • International eventing, including CCI4*-L Dressage
    • National Pony Society Scotland Finals (showing classes for mountain and moorland ponies)

    Adult: £25
    Child (12–16): £12
    Child (under 12): Free

    Saturday 29 August

    What’s on?

    • International eventing, including CCI4*-L Cross-country

    Adult: £42
    Child (12–16): £21
    Child (under 12): Free

    Sunday 30 August

    What’s on?

    • International eventing, including CCI4*-L Showjumping
    • Pony Club mounted games

    Adult: £35
    Child (12–16): £18
    Child (under 12): Free

    Season tickets (all four days)

    Adult: £105
    Child (12–16): £52
    Child (under 12): Free

    Weekend tickets (Saturday and Sunday)

    Adult: £64
    Child (12–16): £32
    Child (under 12): Free

    Course walk tickets

    A course walk hosted by a “special guest” is be available to pre-book on the Thursday or Friday for £25. All proceeds will go to the Scone Palace Horse Trials charity partner.

    Membership tickets

    A membership pass includes:

    • priority parking
    • full access to all arenas and cross-country courses
    • entry to the shopping village
    • access to the exclusive Members Marquee with private bar and lounge
    • complimentary programme
    • VIP toilets

    Membership passes can be purchased for single days, the weekend or the full four days.

    Can you buy tickets on the gate?

    Tickets may be available on the gate, but these are subject to availability and more expensive that buying in advance. You can also upgrade to membership tickets on arrival subject to availability.

    Camping at Scone Horse Trials

    Camping tickets are available for five nights, with up to six people per pitch.

    Caravan, motorhome or horsebox (up to 7.5t): £200
    Large tent: £160

