Scone Palace Horse Trials tickets are available to purchase for the 2026 event following the event’s successful inaugural running in the summer. Next year’s event will run 27–30 August.
Scone Palace Horse Trials is held in the grounds of Perthshire’s historic Scone Palace and the adjoining Perth Racecourse. It is currently Scotland’s only international horse trials, hosting classes from CCI4*-S to the Scottish Grassroots Championships at BE100 and BE90, as well as a multitude of showing classes, British Showjumping competitions, Pony Club mounted games, and arena eventing.
Scone Palace Horse Trials tickets: General admission
All prices listed are for tickets purchased online in advance. Gate prices are higher.
General admission tickets include entry to the grounds, access to the shopping village and parking.
Thursday 27 August
What’s on?
- Hunter Show (showing classes for ridden and working hunters, show cobs, native/traditional cobs and non-natives)
- Native Breed Show (showing classes for Highland ponies and Clydesdales)
- Racehorses (RoR) showing classes
- Scottish Grassroots Eventing Championships cross-country and showjumping
Adult: £25
Child (12–16): £12
Child (under 12): Free
Friday 28 August
What’s on?
- International eventing, including CCI4*-L Dressage
- National Pony Society Scotland Finals (showing classes for mountain and moorland ponies)
Adult: £25
Child (12–16): £12
Child (under 12): Free
Saturday 29 August
What’s on?
- International eventing, including CCI4*-L Cross-country
Adult: £42
Child (12–16): £21
Child (under 12): Free
Sunday 30 August
What’s on?
- International eventing, including CCI4*-L Showjumping
- Pony Club mounted games
Adult: £35
Child (12–16): £18
Child (under 12): Free
Season tickets (all four days)
Adult: £105
Child (12–16): £52
Child (under 12): Free
Weekend tickets (Saturday and Sunday)
Adult: £64
Child (12–16): £32
Child (under 12): Free
Course walk tickets
A course walk hosted by a “special guest” is be available to pre-book on the Thursday or Friday for £25. All proceeds will go to the Scone Palace Horse Trials charity partner.
Membership tickets
A membership pass includes:
- priority parking
- full access to all arenas and cross-country courses
- entry to the shopping village
- access to the exclusive Members Marquee with private bar and lounge
- complimentary programme
- VIP toilets
Membership passes can be purchased for single days, the weekend or the full four days.
Can you buy tickets on the gate?
Tickets may be available on the gate, but these are subject to availability and more expensive that buying in advance. You can also upgrade to membership tickets on arrival subject to availability.
Camping at Scone Horse Trials
Camping tickets are available for five nights, with up to six people per pitch.
Caravan, motorhome or horsebox (up to 7.5t): £200
Large tent: £160
