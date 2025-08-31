



Showing competitors flocked to Scone Palace International Horse Trials (21-24 August) to contend the inaugural Scone Palace native breed and hunter shows. Meet eight stunning showing champions at Scone Palace who battled it out to make history as the first of their types to take a title here…

1. Dukeshill Penny Pincher

Aimee Lock’s Welsh section A Dukeshill Penny Pincher and 10-year-old Olivia Dickson took the overall supreme championship. The pair were open ridden champions en route. Nine-year-old “Spam” was bred by Jo Sheil out of Dukeshill Penny From Heaven by Oldenzijlster Action Man, a Dutch stallion known as Ham who was borrowed by Jo for a season in a stallion swap.

2. Bracklinn Beth

Fell mare Bracklinn Beth lifted the NPS Scotland/Townhead Pet n Pony M&M in-hand final championship en route to the reserve supreme spot. She was exhibited by her breeders, the Smith Family, and handled by Alistair Smith. By Auckside Freddie out of Bracklinn Tess, Beth was supreme champion at the Fell Pony Society breed show just a week prior to her debut at Scone Palace.

3. Mullachbuie MacLaren

Jane McNaught’s lightly-shown dun gelding Mullachbuie MacLaren (Eric) lifted the NPS Scotland/Kilmannan Stud M&M novice ridden championship title. The six-year-old is a son of Glenwestcastle Loch Rannoch and Megaidh of Mullachbuie, and he was bred by Catriona Lackie.

4. Edenagor Ned

Chloe Macdonald’s six-year-old middleweight hunter Edenagor Ned, ridden by James Munro, came out on top in the hunter championship ahead of his teammate, novice victor Jamie’s Future, steered by Russell Skelton, also photographed. Both horses have a Royal Highland hunter championship to their names, the former under saddle and the latter in-hand. They are also both HOYS-bound in October.

5. Mardoug’s Highland Park

Yvonne Pringle riding her own Mardoug’s Highland Park, an eight-year-old gelding by Tillside Topsman out of Pacemuir Marion Morrison, trumped 18 others to claim the Scone Castle ridden Clydesdale final.

6. Rookery Bertie

Aberdeen-based rider Lucy Whiteford, 11, aboard her scopey Welsh Section A Rookery Bertie claimed the 122cm NPS Scotland/Kingfisher Building Products M&M working hunter pony class – and the section championship. Bertie, a son of Uphill James Fox son is home-produced and he provided Lucy with her first-ever HOYS ticket at the Royal Highland Show.

7. Dewley Essence

Chris Grant’s home-bred three-year-old filly Dewley Essence – kept on a conservation grazing site – ran through her card to claim the competitive in-hand Highland pony championship. The daughter of Dewley Esmerelda is a third generation home-bred and is by Chris’ multi-Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) finalist and dual Royal Highland Show champion Dunedin Iolare.

8. Bosley Minns George

Kati Rhodes and Paula Roskell’s impressive 18.1hh nine-year-old Shire stallion Bosley Minns George impressed to take the ridden HOYS heavy horse qualifier. This will be the Acle Charmer son’s first visit to HOYS.

