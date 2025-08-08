



H&H’s showing editor Bethan Simons on showmanship, amateur classes and marks

We were treated to a glorious week of showing at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS). The supremes were particularly thrilling, with masterclass performances all-round and a thoroughly entertaining ride-off between Craig Kiddier and Robert Walker. Both horses looked stunning and Craig’s hedge-leaping party trick really got the crowd going.

In the pony supremes, there was no denying that eventual supreme and reserve Isabella Walker and Alice Homer – both of showing dynasties – had showmanship written into their DNA. Both proved competitive chips off the old block, pulling out all the stops in their shows.

DNA aside, experience counts for so much in the ring. With such prowess in these age-restricted ranks, it’s little wonder we needed the inaugural Young Dragonara class. It is aimed at children who have not ridden at RIHS, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) or in the Heritage supreme at London International (LIHS) in the last two years except on the lead rein.

It was a resounding success. Twenty-four combinations came forward for judging. Of course there was a range in quality, but the top of the line looked no less produced than the open line-ups. Irrespective, let’s hope the class continues to encourage more young riders by giving them a taste of riding at such a prestigious show.

The merit of marks

I was disappointed to see that the heights and weights in the British Show Horse Association amateur classes had been amalgamated.

I understand it may well be a decision reflective of the numbers in previous years, but it rendered the riding horse class in particular enormous, spanning the entire ring. There was not one “small” in the final placings, and some good-looking combinations walked away unplaced.

Between this and the timetabling on the Sunday afternoon, one competitor told me she felt they were “the poor relations”, which is a pity given the excellent standard and the effort it will have taken to get there. We can’t allow this lest we risk losing many of the amateur competitors whose skills, membership and entry fees are so valuable to our societies and fixtures.

In all credit to the judges in these classes, I heard no one disputing the placings.

But with such big classes to judge across several sections, it’s difficult to fathom how all judges can accurately remember every show and animal with no marks, and often no notes. I’ve no doubt the top five and the bottom five stick in the mind, but what about the middle section who demand and deserve equality?

Perhaps classes of this size illustrate the merit of marks, not only to aid judges but also competitors and spectators. It’s important to the sport’s “look” that judging appears resolutely fair, and clarity and transparency in placings help here. It’s not necessarily about justification – a judge shouldn’t have to justify their decisions – but rather about explanation.

As ever, there were a few results in some of the other sections where it would have been beneficial to be able to find insight.

If marks are to remain a “no” here, what about a microphone for judges to explain what made their winners or champions stand out? Is this the kind of Strictly Come Dancing system that competitors and spectators might welcome at a championship show?

Top-notch sport

Overall the RIHS team must be wholeheartedly congratulated. Watching top-notch showing before socialising against the backdrop of a dipping sun on what must be one of the most beautiful showgrounds, I couldn’t help but think, “This is as good as it gets,” during our summer season.

Meanwhile for the lucky few able to show in there, Hickstead’s International Arena with a packed crowd remains truly magical.

On a different note, as a Welsh breeds devotee, I started last week at the Royal Welsh where cattle and sheep numbers were reduced significantly due to blue tongue restrictions. It got me thinking, whatever the problems we have, as equine exhibitors let’s be grateful we are able to enjoy showing with so few constraints.

● How can judges improve clarity and transparency with their choices for placings? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

