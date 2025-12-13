{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Tickets for the 2026 Royal International Horse Show have been released

It’s one of the biggest events on the calendar!
    • Royal International Horse Show tickets are now on sale, and by getting them now you can save money on the gate price. The 2026 show at Hickstead’s All England Jumping Course runs from 22–26 July, and it’s sure to be a cracker!

    The Agria Royal International Horse Show is one of the biggest outdoor shows in the country, with international showjumping galore and highly prized showing championships throughout the week. If you’re hoping to watch the Derby, you need tickets for the Hickstead Derby meeting instead.

    Royal International Horse Show tickets: general admission

    A general admission ticket grants you access to the showground and all of its facilities, as well as both public grandstands.

    Tickets are currently available at a reduced advance rate, which means booking now will save you a bit of money and I’ve included the gate prices in brackets for comparison where there’s difference. All advance ticket orders are subject to a £3.50 booking fee per order (not per ticket).

    General admission prices are the same throughout the week and children under five do not need a ticket, while those aged five to 14 do need a ticket, but these are free.

    Flexi tickets

    Not sure which day you want to come? Book a flexi ticket. Valid for any day but can only be used once.

    Full week tickets (Wednesday–Sunday)

    Maisie Kerry rides Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze to M&M Supreme Champion at Royal International Horse Show

    There are fantastic examples of all breeds and types at Royal International. Credit: Boots and Hooves

    Royal International ticket upgrades

    Highweald Ringside Terrace 

    This ticket give you access to a raised platform with one of the best views of the Longines International Arena. You do not need this upgrade if you’re buying members’ tickets.

    Tickets cost £15, but do not include general admission.

    Royal International members’ tickets

    A members’ ticket grants you access to the members’ enclosure, which has a grandstand with excellent views, a restaurant, champagne bar and viewing deck.

    Five-day members’ tickets

    Further details for all tickets can be found at boxoffice.hickstead.co.uk

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H&H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
