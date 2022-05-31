



Hickstead is set for the 60th running of the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting in West Sussex, which happens between 23 June and 26 June 2022. If you are hoping to make it there in person, here is our complete guide to Hickstead Derby tickets.

Tickets start from £20, with advance discounts and concessions available. Thursday 23 June is free general admission for all, while Friday and Saturday offer free admission to those under 15 years of age, when booked in advance.

Hickstead Derby tickets 2022: general admission

Prices shown in brackets are the prices you will pay on the gate.

Thursday 23 June

General admission tickets for all ages are free

Car parking: £10.80 (£12)

Friday 24 June

General admission adult (age 15-65): £18 (£20)

General admission senior citizen (over 65): £13.50 (£15)

General admission child (age five–14): free

General admission family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass): £36 (£40)

Car parking: £10.80 (£12)

Saturday 25 June

General admission adult (age 15-65): £22.50 (£25)

General admission senior citizen (over 65): £18 (£20)

General admission child (age five–14): free

General admission family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass): £45 (£50)

Car parking: £10.80 (£12)

Sunday 26 June

General admission adult (age 15-65): £31.50 (£35)

General admission senior citizen (over 65): £22.50 (£25)

General admission child (age five–14): £9 (£10)

General admission family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass): £81 (£90)

Car parking: £10.80 (£12)

Four day tickets (Thursday–Sunday)

General four day admission adult – with car (age 15-65): £90 (£100)

General four day admission adult (age 15-65): £81 (£90)

General four day admission senior citizen – with car (over 65): £67.50 (£75)

General four day admission senior citizen (over 65): £58.50 (£65)

General four day admission child (age five–14): £9 (£10)

General four day admission family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass): £135 (£150)

Whole show car parking: £32.40 (36)

Laurent Perrier Ringside

General admission tickets must be bought in addition to this ringside ticket. Located on a raised platform with one of the best views of the Longines International Arena, this alfresco enclosure provides a relaxing space to spend the day with a private deli/café.

Thursday 23 June: not available

Friday 24 June: £6

Saturday 25 June: £6

Sunday 26 June: £8

Hickstead Derby members tickets

A general admission ticket grants an individual access to the general showground and all of its facilities, as well as both public grandstands. A members’ enclosure ticket also grants an individual access to the members’ enclosure. The members’ enclosure boasts a grandstand with the best views on the showground, as well as the members’ restaurant, members’ lawn and the champagne bar and viewing deck. Daily members’ enclosure tickets are available, and upgrades can be purchased on the showground on the day of your visit.

Thursday 23 June

Members enclosure adult (age 15-65): £27 (£30)

Members enclosure senior citizen (over 65): £22.50 (£25)

Members enclosure child (age five–14): £22.50 (£25)

Members enclosure family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass and admission): £90 (£100)

Friday 24 June

Members enclosure adult (age 15-65): £27 (£30)

Members enclosure senior citizen (over 65): £22.50 (£25)

Members enclosure child (age five–14): £22.50 (£25)

Members enclosure family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass and admission): £90 (£100)

Saturday 25 June

Members enclosure adult (age 15-65): £36 (£40)

Members enclosure senior citizen (over 65): £27 (£30)

Members enclosure child (age five–14): £27 (£30)

Members enclosure family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass and admission): £117 (£130)

Sunday 26 June

Members enclosure adult (age 15-65): £45 (£50)

Members enclosure senior citizen (over 65): £36 (£40)

Members enclosure child (age five–14): £36 (£40)

Members enclosure family (two adults, two children aged five–14, includes car pass and admission): £135 (£150)

Hickstead Derby hospitality

Various hospitality packages are available for the Hickstead Derby meeting. For more information visit: www.hicksteadevents.co.uk

