A ‘celebration of talent, partnership and the spirit of dressage’ as all levels invited to compete at major Hickstead show





British Dressage riders from prelim level upwards will be able to compete alongside the top names as the Dressage Masters returns to Hickstead next year.

Organisers of the Chart Stables International Dressage at Hickstead 2026 (11-17 May) have confirmed that the national competition will run alongside the CDI. No qualification is required and all BD members are welcome to enter, to “perform in a world-class competition environment”.

“We are delighted to be able to bring the Dressage Masters back to its original home of Hickstead in such an inclusive format and with an outstanding line-up of sponsors,” said show director Daniel Watson. “It’s a true celebration of talent, partnership, and the spirit of dressage.”

Classes will run from prelim to prix st georges (PSG) level and the top 15 in each class will qualify for a freestyle in the international arena the next day.

“Founded by Dane Rawlins, the Dressage Masters offers both amateur and professional riders a unique competition, set in an iconic location, with an international atmosphere,” a spokesperson for the event said.

“There will be generous prizes, including the debut of the ‘champion of champions’ title awarded to the combination with the highest combined score across both days.”

The event is open to all BD members and registered horses between prelim and PSG but entries are capped at 40 per class and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Entries open on 1 January at 5pm and all fees and details will be confirmed in the near future. The tests will be the championship tests: prelim 6, novice 6, elementary 6, medium 6, advanced medium 6 and the FEI PSG. Prizes include rosettes to 10th place and sashes and rugs to overall winners. Overnight stabling is available and there will be evening events including a charity ball.

The classes have been sponsored by Deepdene Stables, Kent, Premier Performance, RW Equine Vet Ltd, Perry Equine Supplements, Headmore Stud, the Leggat family, The Hair Extension Company, CW Events, Imperial Equestrian, Nodwood House Equine, Lassetter Dressage – Char Lassetter, Hughes Dressage and SEC Ltd.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of our sponsors,” added Daniel.“For many, this is their first step into equestrian sponsorship, and the Dressage Masters offers an opportunity to showcase their brands on an international stage.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now