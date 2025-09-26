International dressage to return to Hickstead in a step ‘the sport really needs’





The team bringing international dressage back to Hickstead from next year promise “an experience that will go beyond the arena and leave a legacy for years to come”.

H&H reported last year that the All England Jumping Course had had to cancel its dressage fixture, which had grown from a three-day Premier League show in 2021 to a six-day international fixture in 2024.

But it has now been confirmed that international dressage rider Daniel Watson is spearheading a “powerful return” of the discipline, with his Aster Events team and headline sponsor Chart Stables.

“This is a rider-led project, independently organised and funded,” Dan said. “Running a show at Hickstead will bring international dressage back to a venue that means so much to our sport. With Aster Events, we are building something fresh – an event that celebrates competition, community and culture.

“My long-term sponsor Chart Stables has agreed to support this event as title sponsor, and we are both incredibly excited about this new venture, linking equestrian business with competitive sport. The Aster Events team, with the Bunn family, are creating an experience that will go beyond the arena and develop a legacy for years to come.’’

Dan told H&H conversations with Hickstead directors Lizzie and Edward Bunn started about six months ago.

“The Bunns are fabulous to work with. They’ve got so much knowledge of international competition; they’re phenomenal at it, and I feel privileged they’ve allowed me into their niche as they’re so lovely and so good at what they do,” he said. “The more time we’ve spent around the table, the more things have slotted into place.”

The Chart Stables International Dressage Festival will run from 11-17 May, including CDI, CPEDI, Premier League, young horse and national classes, and the Dressage Masters. Dan said final details have not yet been ironed out but it is likely to run in the same rings and area of the showground as the previous dressage fixture and the young horse showjumping championships, the feel and set-up of which has been widely praised.

Pulling together

“We’re going back into meetings but as a showground, it’s phenomenal,” he said. “There are so many things we can do to make it work long-term; that’s what the next few months are for, then we’ll really push ahead for the future. Everybody’s really pulling together to make this a show for the long term. It’s just bloody brilliant, and something the sport really needs.”

Becky Moody, who won the CDI3* freestyle with Jagerbomb at Hickstead in 2023, said the news is “fantastic”.

“Hickstead is a truly iconic venue, with outstanding facilities and a real international atmosphere – something it is invaluable to have here in the UK to develop our current and future stars,” she said. “Now we all need to get behind Dan and his team, to help showcase the very best of international dressage.’’

Entry and parking will be free for spectators, and there will be hospitality packages and a “Friends of Hickstead Dressage” membership scheme available.

“We are delighted to be working with Daniel and his team to be able to bring dressage back to Hickstead,” said Lizzie Bunn.“It was a disappointing decision to cancel this year’s international CDI, and we hope the entire dressage community will rally round to give this fixture their full support, so it will thrive in 2026 and beyond.”

Chart Stables director Yolanda Olson added: “As horse owners and keen dressage riders we are delighted to be the title sponsors. It’s great news that Hickstead will once more be hosting this prestigious event with their outstanding facilities here in the UK. We wish Daniel and the team all our good wishes for what will showcase the best of International dressage in such a beautiful setting.”

For more information about the show and sponsorship opportunities, visit asterevents.co.uk

