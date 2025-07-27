



Izzy Walker once again proved a chip off the old block, well and truly rising to the occasion in the Superme Products Supreme Ridden Pony Championship and lifting the Dick Saunders trophy with Helen Davies’ Stoneleigh Showtime (Charlie) at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

The Cusop Dimension eight-year-old, bred by Stephanie Horton, had landed the Enablelink BSPS supreme show pony championship before a swift turnaround for the supreme.

Just a short time after dad Robert had delivered a superb performance to stand reserve supreme horse with Flash Point, a determined Izzy and Charlie threw everything they had at goal. They gave an utterly charming display including a serpentine and canter loops in front of the crowd, Charlie not missing a beat to gain an impressive score of 28 from judges Vanessa De Quincey, Tim Gredley and Maggie Wyeth.

“He felt amazing,” said Izzy, “He’s just so good.”

Her mother Sarah Walker agreed. “He’s a pony of a lifetime, we’ll ever have another one like this for her. He’s just so good. How could we ever replace him?”

Charlie was bought by Helen Davies as a three-year-old, and together, he and Izzy have clocked up an impressive tally including three show pony champion titles at Royal Windsor, and a win and reserve both here and at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last year.

In reserve to Izzy and Charlie in the show pony championship was the John Harvey produced 138cm victor Landeman Bird Of Paradise, owned by Penny Carvosso and ridden by Beatrice Taverner-Jordan. The six-year-old is the reigning HOYS show pony of the year, but will retire to stud after a return visit to the NEC this autumn.

“She’s already done so much,” said John. “We thought it was time to retire her and let her be a mummy.”

Alice Homer and her mother Loraine’s Tidy Town, a double victor here this week as small hunter and intermediate champion, gave two searing turns up the ring and quite simply oozed class. The pair finished just a mark behind Izzy and Charlie.

Finishing third was a young mare with a bright future ahead of her: Caroline Hamilton’s homebred coloured supreme Lostock Up Till Dark, ridden by Harrison Taylor. Though low on milage and just a six-year-old, “Susie” performed way beyond her years and looked absolutely stunning in the International Arena.

