



Rowfantina Hideaway Harry added another major title to his glittering career, taking the Signature Coachworks BSPS Heritage Mountain and Moorland Supreme Mini Championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

Ridden by Eliza Gredley-Scott and led by Katie White, the 11-year-old gelding by Maesgwyn Hailstone out of Maesgwyn Hardd topped the open lead-rein class before he landed the tricolour.

Owned by Polly Gredley of the Unex Competition Yard and produced by Team Hillyard – Katie and her mother Lulu Hillyard – Harry has been the pony of dreams for more than one child.

“We’ve produced Harry for four years,” said Katie. “We had him for three years for my little cousin, Emily, then Polly bought him for Eliza. He is a total dream in every way.”

Harry’s record speaks for itself: double Hickstead Derby meeting winner, British Show Pony Society (BSPS) supreme champion, BSPS champion of champions, third at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), and a multi-garlanded Tiny Tots champion.

“He loves this showground – he always rises to the occasion,” Katie added. “We call him ‘Hero Harry’ on the yard. He’s the safest, kindest pony for these tiny children. I feel so lucky to have found him; he’s a once-in-a-lifetime pony and I owe him everything.”

Reserve supreme was awarded to the winner of the open first ridden division, Glebedale Silhouette (Betty), ridden by Penny Richardson. Five-year-old Betty is on lease to Penny’s mother Lucy Richardson from her breeder Kitty Bodily, who has had a busy week presiding over mammoth Welsh section A classes at the Royal Welsh.

“This has been a complete dream,” said Lucy. “They were second here last year and placed at HOYS, but to win the first ridden at RIHS and go reserve supreme is just incredible.”

Betty has proven herself a true child’s pony; calm, kind, and correct.

“She has the most incredible, sensible head,” Lucy said. “She’s sweet, honest, and a true first ridden. Penny absolutely adores her – they hack at home and love to jump. Betty goes in a lovely rhythm, ears forward and not overbent, exactly what you want.”

