



A dazzling performance from the Welsh Section B mare Waxwing Perlina (Lena) crowned her the Equine Giveaways BSPS Heritage mountain & moorland supreme ridden champion, following a standout appearance in the International Arena at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

The eight-year-old by Eyarth Geste out of Cwrtycadno Perlin was ridden by 15-year-old Samantha Taylor and is produced by Chrissy Knipe and Rebecca Abba. After winning the Section A & B final, she returned to capture the overall supreme title with flair and charisma.

Bred by Tom Best and David Blair, Lena captivated the judges with her balance, presence, and unmistakable sparkle under pressure.

“David and Tom approached us at the Royal Highland Show three years ago and asked if we’d take a pony that was a bit special, but needed a job before going back to the stud for breeding,” explained producer Chrissy Knipe. “We instantly said yes.

“This is our third season with Lena and she just loves her job. She sits up and smiles in the ring. It’s all about getting the balance between letting her sparkle and keeping her settled. But when she went into that international ring, she just pinged. We looked at each other and said, ‘Wow’.”

Chrissy added: “She’s a true kids’ pony – she loves being pampered, going for hacks, and being around children. But when she turns on the magic in that ring, she is so special.”

Emotions run high in M&M supreme at Royal International

Rider Samantha Taylor was overcome with emotion after their win.

“She is a proper lady, I call her Lady Luna. I’ve never won here before. I’ve always dreamt of winning, but never imagined we would take supreme. The highlight was galloping in the international ring, that was very special and she was really fast!”

Taking reserve was the striking Welsh Section D stallion Erwfforch Carwyn, a nine-year-old ridden by Kelly Morris and owned by her friend Ashley Dawson.

“He belongs to my best friend. She had shown him in-hand, and at the beginning of the year I had nothing to ride, so she said, ‘I’d love you to have Carwyn this season’ and here we are six months later, living the dream,” said Kelly.

“He’s the easiest boy, he loves to please. The bigger the crowd, the better he goes. He’s never seen anything like the atmosphere in that international arena before. He’s probably done just 12 shows in his lifetime. We’ve qualified for Horse of the Year Show at Cheshire County, so now we’ll have a rest before preparing for that.”

Also forward to the championship was winner of the Dartmoor, Exmoors and Shetlands Marchmanors Mr Beujangles ridden by Katy Mariot, and from the large breeds the winner of the New Forest & Connemara Loughmore Rebel ridden by Stephanie Peto and the Fells, Dales and Highlands Ashleyvale Glen Durorridden ridden by Ellena Thomas.

