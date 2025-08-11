{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Any serious showing or showjumping fan knows that Hickstead’s main arena is magical, and who can resist a gallop in such a setting! Here are 10 of our favourite snaps of cracking gallops at the 2025 Royal International Horse Show, sponsored by Agria.

    Our favourite snaps of cracking gallops at the 2025 Royal International

    Mr Vincent and Danielle Heath

    Danielle Heath and Isabella Mears-Wood’s cob champion Mr Vincent proved cobs may be sturdy but they don’t have to be steady with a cracking gallop at the 2025 Royal International.

    Boston Black Tie and Helen Baker

    Helen Baker and Nikki Falconbridge’s Boston Black Tie proved fast is in his genes – his grandmother was point-to-pointed by breeder Stephen Howard.

    Waliandro and Sian Warman

    Winners of the ridden Arabian championship, Sian Warman and “showman” Waliandro, enjoyed a speedy turn around the International Arena to land the title.

    Mulberry Lane and Craig Kiddier Eventual supremes Craig Kiddier and Mulberry Lane took several turns around the arena at speed, and gave some of the most cracking gallops at the 2025 Royal International

    Eventual supremes Craig Kiddier and Susan Tennant’s Mulberry Lane took several turns around the arena at speed, and gave some of the most cracking gallops of the show.

    Flash Point and Sam Walker

    Sam Walker and Jill Day’s Flash Point made the most of beating dad Robert Walker to the hunter championship with a cracking gallop in the International Arena

    Rowfantina My Buddy and Darcie Fielding

    Darcie Fielding and Rowfantina My Buddy celebrate standing show hunter pony supreme with a swift turn about the arena in their lap of honour.

    Harlow White and Bunowen Castle Ali Harlow White and Bunowen Castle Ali give a gallop in the UK P&H championship at the 2025 Royal International

    Harlow White and Bunowen Castle Ali give a cracking gallop in the UK Ponies and Horses Young riders championship having won the large breeds class.

    Least, but we doubt he’d be last with this cracking gallop, is Wynkers Griffindor, who was ridden by Sarah Parker to be second in his ridden class.

    Katy Marriott Payne and Marchmanors Mr Beaujangles top the Dartmoor, Exmoor and Shetland class and enjoy a blast in the championship

    Ellena Thomas and Ashleyvale Glen Duror 

    Ellena Thomas and Highland pony Ashleyvale Glen Duror give a cracking gallop having won the Highland, Fell and Dales class

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
