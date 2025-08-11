



Any serious showing or showjumping fan knows that Hickstead’s main arena is magical, and who can resist a gallop in such a setting! Here are 10 of our favourite snaps of cracking gallops at the 2025 Royal International Horse Show, sponsored by Agria.

Our favourite snaps of cracking gallops at the 2025 Royal International

Mr Vincent and Danielle Heath

Danielle Heath and Isabella Mears-Wood’s cob champion Mr Vincent proved cobs may be sturdy but they don’t have to be steady with a cracking gallop at the 2025 Royal International.

Boston Black Tie and Helen Baker

Helen Baker and Nikki Falconbridge’s Boston Black Tie proved fast is in his genes – his grandmother was point-to-pointed by breeder Stephen Howard.

Waliandro and Sian Warman

Winners of the ridden Arabian championship, Sian Warman and “showman” Waliandro, enjoyed a speedy turn around the International Arena to land the title.

Mulberry Lane and Craig Kiddier

Eventual supremes Craig Kiddier and Susan Tennant’s Mulberry Lane took several turns around the arena at speed, and gave some of the most cracking gallops of the show.

Flash Point and Sam Walker

Sam Walker and Jill Day’s Flash Point made the most of beating dad Robert Walker to the hunter championship with a cracking gallop in the International Arena

Rowfantina My Buddy and Darcie Fielding

Darcie Fielding and Rowfantina My Buddy celebrate standing show hunter pony supreme with a swift turn about the arena in their lap of honour.

Harlow White and Bunowen Castle Ali

Harlow White and Bunowen Castle Ali give a cracking gallop in the UK Ponies and Horses Young riders championship having won the large breeds class.

Sarah Parker and Wynkers Griffindor

Least, but we doubt he’d be last with this cracking gallop, is Wynkers Griffindor, who was ridden by Sarah Parker to be second in his ridden class.

Katy Marriott Payne and Marchmanors Mr Beaujangles

Katy Marriott Payne and Marchmanors Mr Beaujangles top the Dartmoor, Exmoor and Shetland class and enjoy a blast in the championship

Ellena Thomas and Ashleyvale Glen Duror

Ellena Thomas and Highland pony Ashleyvale Glen Duror give a cracking gallop having won the Highland, Fell and Dales class

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now