



A long-awaited sash brought joy to the Inskip family as Popalbee Temptation (Jerry) took the 2025 Royal International senior championship and was crowned New Horizon Plastics Co Ltd Senior Showing And Dressage Ltd (SSADL) supreme champions at the Agria-sponsored Hickstead fixture.

The 15-year-old home-bred show pony, out of Sycamore Temptation, who herself won the 128cm show pony final here, is owned by Pip Inskip and ridden by her daughter Bonnie.

Jerry is in his third season with Bonnie, who has also qualified him for both the London International (LIHS) and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Outside the show ring, their partnership continues to blossom through Pony Club and dressage, where Bonnie has recently started competing at novice level and completed her first Area Festival. Jerry is equally happy jumping and enjoying life at home.

Celebrating the family’s first major win at Hickstead, Pip said: “This is such a special place to compete. Between my sister and I, we’ve been coming here for over 30 years and never won a sash – so this means everything, especially with the whole family here to celebrate with us.”

2025 Royal International senior championship reserve heads north to Lake District

Reserve supreme went to the 15-year-old roan gelding Cushag Ffinlo (Chuckie) owned and exhibited by Dannii Thexton, who also took the New Horizon Plastics Co Ltd SSADL in-hand championship.

“I bought him as a three-year-old and did some showing under saddle,” said Dannii. “We then sold him to a friend for their daughter, but they couldn’t bear to part with him, so asked if we’d take him back. He now teaches lots of little people the ropes in our riding school in Kendal in the Lake District.”

Chuckie qualified for Hickstead at Hambleton, and his joy for the job shines through.

“He loves showing and always perks up as soon as we arrive. When he turned 15, we thought we’d give the senior classes a try – and here we are. He just loves to show off. His little ears go on and he’s ready to go.”

Runner-up in the ridden final was Caroline Rooke’s Wellbank Gabriel. The versatile former HOYS-winning section A was ridden by Caroline’s daughter, Elizabeth Rooke. Former winners Loren Gaskin and The Boss finished third.

Meanwhile Kestra French and her Exmoor pony Blackthorn Poteen were bridesmaids in the in-hand final.

SSADL showing history is made

Alicia Houlihan made SSADL showing history when she qualified two horses for the in-hand final.

Alicia purchased 16-year-old Pairc An Faoi Diamond (Monkey) – who finished third – last October.

“I was looking for a schoolmaster and he was looking for his forever home so it was perfect,” said Alicia.

Although this was maxi cob Monkey’s first visit to Hickstead as a senior, he enjoyed a fabulous career under saddle including second at HOYS.

Alicia’s other pony, Tina, 25 was unplaced but pleased her owners.

“She is known for putting a buck into her individual performance but she did a lovely show so we were very happy with her,” said Alicia, who has owned Tina for 11 years.

This is not the first time Alicia and Tia have set a record: “She was the first Haflinger to qualify for an international show.”

