



A calm, consistent performance from 14-year-old grey Connemara Inverin Paddy carried Lucy Heygate to her first-ever BSPS supreme Pretty Polly championship title at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

The pair had impressed earlier in the week, finishing third in the open classes, but it was their standout performance in the Pretty Polly Heritage mixed breed championship and the Pretty Polly supreme that secured the overall title.

By Inverin Rocky out of Inverin Lady, Paddy was bred in Ireland and has become a true all-rounder under Lucy’s care.

“He’s the easiest pony in the world,” Lucy said with a smile. “He literally needs five strides of walk, trot and canter before he goes in the ring. He qualified for the Pretty Polly and the opens back in March at Onley. I love hacking him, enjoy a bit of jumping, and we do unaffiliated dressage too.”

Their next big target is the BSPS Summer Championships, where they’ll return for a variety of classes including showing to music.

“This is the first time I’ve won the championship sash at Hickstead — it’s really special,” said a delighted Lucy.

Lucy’s father, Paul Cook, who also serves as chairman of BSPS, praised the pony’s progress and versatility.

“He’s been such a star qualifying for RIHS first time out, HOYS on his second attempt, and London on his first try. He really is one of a kind,” said Paul. “What makes this extra special is the reserve pony was one I qualified for the class.”

Connemaras reign in Pretty Polly supreme at Royal International

Reserve supreme went to Crusheen Shadow, a 12-year-old Connemara gelding by Crusheen Scarlet out of Bay Shadow, ridden by Eloise Pinnock and owned by Claire Smalley.

“He was bred in Ireland by Val Noon, who still keeps in touch,” said Claire. “We bought him as a four-year-old and he’s just the nicest, easiest pony. He’s a real pleaser — always happy, and loves whatever you ask of him: eventing, dressage, jumping, showing — he just gets on with it.”

Tabitha Hughes and her mother Miranda Hughes’ consistent Kilvington Scoundrel 138cm show pony Ecclesbourne Byron Bay sparkled their way to the top of the line in the Pretty Polly show pony class.

Tabitha’s twin sister Evanthe almost equalled the result in the Pretty Polly mixed height show hunter pony class astride 133cm Warleigh Fantastic Light. But the pair were pipped to the post by North Wales’ Esther Tilbury riding her mother Donna’s Thistledown Ginger Nut, a 13-year-old by Mowbray Pilgrim.

