



It was smiles all around for Lottie Baxter, aged 10, and her pony Sandboro Sugar Tot (Elsa), who topped the Peter & Pip Baker-Beall BSPS supreme mini pony championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS). The win came as a “total shock” to Lottie’s proud mum Sally Baxter, owner of Elsa.

The nine-year-old bay mare by Rotherwood Spring Storm out of Sandboro Sweet Sensation had earlier taken the supreme first ridden title before returning to claim the overall supreme mini championship.

“I was nervous, but excited,” said Lottie, beaming. “But the judge made me smile because she said my show was really good.”

Lottie has partnered Elsa since the end of 2023, and this season marks her final year in the mini pony ranks, making the win particularly special.

“We’ve her for two years,” said Sally. “She’d already won at RIHS on the lead, so we knew she was special, but I’m honestly shell-shocked — this was a total surprise. She’s the nicest pony, and Lottie deserves this; she went in with the biggest smile and rode beautifully.”

Lead rein of hunter type winner takes reserve in Royal International mini supreme

Annandale Let’s Dance, an eight-year-old chestnut gelding affectionately known as Lenny the Lion, ridden by Gracie-May Whitaker and produced by Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott, took the reserve supreme.

“My pony Lenny the Lion is the best,” said six-year-old Gracie-May. “I’m going to celebrate with a party!”

Producer Craig Elenor explained: “We bought him from Oli Burchall as a 12hh pony. He’s still learning the ropes on the lead rein, as he’s used to open classes, but he’s such a quick learner – we’re really excited about his future.”

Lenny is owned by Gracie-May’s grandfather Martin Wood, and the family’s strong equestrian ties continue through Martin’s daughter Michaela Whitaker, wife of international showjumper George Whitaker.

“I think that’s the most nervous, excited and happy I’ve ever been,” said Michaela. “And George won the seven-year-old showjumping class earlier this week — so that’s saying something!”

With a strong competitive equestrian background herself, Michaela emphasised the importance of the lead rein classes: “Lead rein is so important for the tiny ones — it teaches them ringcraft and gives the best foundation. It absolutely helped me in showjumping – being able to see a stride and ride with balance.”

Lenny qualified for HOYS first time out this season, with the BSPS Summer Championships next on the agenda.

“He’s everyone’s favourite pony because he’s got such a huge personality,” said Michaela. “We’ve had the best show. The Whitakers are on top this week!”

The final winning combination in the running for the championship was Roy Millard’s decorated Cosford Glamorize ridden by Millie-Rose Long, who topped the lead rein class.

