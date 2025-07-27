



There were cheers and tears as Swanlow Time To Shine (Jenny) captured the Harrison Civil Engineering BSPS supreme ridden Anglo and part-bred Arab Championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) ridden by Livie Smith.

The win marked a deeply meaningful first win at this show for Team Jinks with a home-bred pony.

The elegant six-year-old bay mare by Chiddock Time Limit out of Whalton A Bit of a Sort won the small ridden Anglo and part-bred Arab championship en route to the overall supreme title.

Owned by Kate Smith and her daughter Livie, and produced by David Jinks and Adam Forster of Team Jinks, Jenny delivered a flawless performance in the final one that was as emotional as it was impressive.

“This is incredibly special,” said Adam Forster. “To win here with a home-bred — and especially this home-bred — means everything. Jenny was named by David’s late mother, after a Jenny wren she saw nesting in the stable. So this really does feel like fate.”

“She’s been a dream this year,” David added. “She won her novice show pony class at Royal Windsor, but to breed the winner of the part-breds here at Hickstead — that’s something else. We knew she was special.”

Rider Livie Smith was visibly emotional after her victory, cheered on by the whole of team Jinks.

“Riding at Royal International is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” said Livie. “Jenny just shone in that ring all day — and I loved every minute of it.”

Reserve Supreme went to the second placed in the large section Hannah Horton and Stage Diva. The eight-year-old by Tiger Attack out of Stage Music, owned by Annabel Pope has stood champion part-bred at Royal Windsor three times.

Also in the championship was the winner of the The Harrison Civil Engineering BSPS large ridden Brindlebrook Prime Suspect ridden by Nicola Soltermann.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now