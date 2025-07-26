



A glittering career came to a close in style for Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow, as she claimed her third British Miniature Horse Society (BMHS) Supreme Miniature Horse Championship title at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

Owned and exhibited by Harriet Miller, the eight-year-old by CDM Blaze of Glory out of Mountain Meadow Sweet Dreams won the same title in 2021 and 2024.

Harriet said this will be the diminutive mare’s final appearance in the show ring and she will now retire to Somerset to have her foal by Royal Supreme H Blue Moon.

“This is the third time she’s won this championship,” said Harriet. “She’s actually done very little showing overall and this is her last show. She retires today, so she’s going out with style.”

A consistent and celebrated mare, she has won her mare class here four times and has also stood champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime mare,” added Harriet. “To see her win this on her final outing is really emotional – and exciting to think about what’s next for her as a broodmare.”

Reserve champion was awarded to Model Farm UK Oh Whatta Man (Haribo), a striking two-year-old chestnut colt by Rosemont Majestic Blazing Thunder out of Model Farm UK Scouts Masquerade. He is owned and exhibited by Sylvia Hook.

Haribo’s comeback this year has been nothing short of remarkable.

“He qualified last year but was so poorly he didn’t show in the later part of the year at all,” said Sylvia. “This year he’s only been to two shows; a qualifier for Royal International and a qualifier for Horse of the Year Show so to see him in the ring like this is just marvellous.”

