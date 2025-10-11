



Miniature horse stalwart Charlotte Leonard and her own Scotts Olympic Dream claimed the 2025 miniature horse of the year championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Four-year-old stallion Dream was bred by Carole Lindsey, by Scott Creek Monarch Sumkinda Wiz and out of Tazaeos Unos Olympic Dream.

This was not Dream’s first success at HOYS; he won the miniature horse final here last year, and he was 2024 reserve supreme miniature horse at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

“To win here two years in a row is just unbelievable,” said Charlotte, who has owned Dream since he was a two-year-old. “He just loves it in the ring.”

Charlotte – a winner here in 2022 handling Amblynn Tiramisu – is six months pregnant with her second baby, and Charlotte explained that the week has been something of a challenge. She only came out of hospital four days ago but wasn’t about to let that stop her showing.

“I’ve been quite poorly and was in hospital until Wednesday, but I was determined to be here. Just to get here was amazing, but I first showed miniature horses here 20 years ago so I had to do it.”

2025 Miniature Horse of the year reserve

Dream’s breeder owns the reserve champion, Royal Supreme H Red Hunter (Toby), another four-year-old stallion. At 84cm tall, Toby was bred by Nathalie Poels, and is by H T Amaze Mi On The Highway out of SDZ Take Five Chanel.

Toby was handled here by Mia Hiscock, who explained that this is Toby’s third visit here, and he’s been placed every year. Toby was also recently supreme at the British Miniature Horse Society show, won three HOYS qualifiers this summer and already has his ticket to the 2026 RIHS.

“He’s cheeky,” said Mia, “But he also loves a cuddle and loves showing.”

