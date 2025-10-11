



Oliver Hood was on fine form in the Andrews Bowen International Arena on the penultimate morning of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), and fresh from landing the heavyweight cob division, he went on to claim the Leeman Family HOYS maxi cob of the year title with Richard and Auriol Wilson’s Indigo Jones.

Known at home as Jonesey, Indigo Jones is in his second season, and ended the run of qualifiers with back-to-back wins at Bucks County and Stoneleigh Horse Show.

“He arrived with us at the beginning of last year,” said Oliver. “He was raw but he actually did very well. He did six shows and ended up second here, which I was delighted with, but I always hoped that maybe he would come back and go one better.”

Oliver explained that by disposition, Indigo Jones has found his home in the show ring. He said: “At home he’s a bit of a worrier, he’s probably one of the most nervous horses we have, but when we take him to a showground, he comes into his own and bizarrely he’s a lot more relaxed than he is at home and his manners are impeccable.”

Team Hood came about Jonesey through a good friend, Nina Armstrong.

“She said to me, ‘I have a very good cob in the field’. So I saw a picture and said ‘This horse has to be mine’. She did send him to me, but for various reasons he had to be sold. Luckily Richard and Auriol came along and purchased him, which we were so pleased about as we really wanted to keep him.”

Reserve HOYS maxi cob of the year

Will Morton rode Rosamund Lane’s Royal International (RIHS) champion maxi Monarch In The Mist to the reserve spot. The nine-year-old by Fintan Himself was champion at Windsor last term, and qualified for here by winning a strong class at Three Counties.

Rosamund’s daughter, Sophie, spotted Jack in a photograph jumping a hedge and fell in love, so they bought him unseen and sent him straight to Will.

