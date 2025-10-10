



There were thrills and spills aplenty in the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Working Hunter Pony of the Year with three riders parting company from their mounts and only nine clears across all four sections over David Norlander’s testing track at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Izzy Mason, 16, booked her place in the championship with the seven-year-old grey gelding Sea Warrior (Hugo) after posting one of only three clears in the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 153cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year. The pair then came up trumps to take the overall title.

“He just got better and better today and kept giving and giving. He has never been in an atmosphere like that and he gave me a great feel in the gallop in the championship,” said a delighted Izzy, who was marking her first win at HOYS.

Ponies that showed bravery and boldness were rewarded, but tricky lines proved challenging, especially for the ponies in the larger height sections. This was reflected by four of the nine clears coming from the 133cm final.

“The track was tight off the corners and asked a lot of questions but he jumped his socks off for me,” commented Izzy after winning this morning.

Hugo was only purchased two years ago by Izzy’s mother Juliette and combines competing in the worker classes with contesting the show hunter pony classes. He will be back in the ring on Saturday for the Shine Source Footwear UK LTD 153cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year.

HOYS working hunter pony reserve champion

Standing second in the 153cm final and overall reserve champion was Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) champion Noble Banksy (Ernie) and Ruby Ward. The seven-year-old chestnut gelding, owned by Ruby’s mother Kelly, was also this years Royal Windsor and Burghley Gold Cup champion.

“It was a complete shock because when you go in on a second place you try to remain optimistic, but you think it’s all over so it’s a great surprise,” said Ruby.

She was joined in the championship by her Irish cousin Nancy Lyons Teehan who was aboard the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 133cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year winner Dartons Séoda Bán.

With the sole clear in the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Intermediate Working Hunter Pony of the Year final, 16-year-old Imogen Philp piloted her mother Petrina’s exciting six-year-old Lenney McManus to win.

Lenney was based on Michael Whitaker’s yard before they purchased her at the end of April and the pair also compete up to 1.10m in British Showjumping.

“I was just hoping to get around,” said Imogen, who was drawn last to jump and for whom this was a first HOYS victory. “The course was really tight and the jumps came up quickly.”

As one of the youngest competitors in the class, 10-year-old Anya Dewey Clarke gave a jumping masterclass in the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year to post the only clear and take the title with the 16-year-old grey gelding Tullibards Silver Mine.

The pair will also be competing over the coloured poles at HOYS when contesting the CT Equine Collection 138cm Championship on Saturday.

